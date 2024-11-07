3 Breakthrough Stocks Leading the Next Tech Revolution

Remember when quantum computers seemed like science fiction? When satellites belonged only to governments? When flying cars existed only in The Jetsons? Artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and electric aircraft are now transforming these fantasies into reality.

These technologies no longer exist solely in research labs. Major global corporations and government agencies are investing billions in their development, accelerating the path from prototype to product.

Three companies stand at the forefront of this technological revolution. Each combines an ambitious vision with proven execution, backed by strategic partnerships with industry giants. Here's why savvy investors may want to keep these emerging tech leaders on their radar.

Quantum computing's commercial breakthrough

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) leads the quantum computing revolution with its trapped-ion technology. The company's quantum computers achieve industry-leading performance with 35 algorithmic qubits, pushing the boundaries of quantum processing capability.

Strategic partnerships validate IonQ's approach to commercialization. Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon all offer IonQ's quantum computing platform through their cloud services, while multiple Department of Defense contracts underscore its critical role in AI and next-generation computing infrastructure.

At over 95x trailing-12-month sales, though, IonQ commands a substantial premium for its quantum computing leadership. But for investors willing to pay up for exposure to a potential $1 trillion market by the middle of the next decade, IonQ easily provides the most advanced commercially available quantum platform.

Satellite intelligence meets AI

BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY) revolutionizes global monitoring by combining satellite imaging with high-speed analytics. The company's constellation delivers real-time intelligence, typically within 90 minutes, transforming how governments and businesses track critical assets and events worldwide.

Strategic partnerships demonstrate BlackSky's growing market presence. With $1.3 billion in contracts from U.S. and international government agencies, including the National Reconnaissance Office, BlackSky's platform is quickly becoming an essential tool for modern intelligence gathering.

BlackSky's revenue growth demonstrates strong market momentum. The company continues securing major government and commercial contracts, while its high-margin imagery and software-services segment drives profitability.

Trading at just 1.2x trailing revenue while operating in the high-demand intelligence sector, BlackSky presents a rare value opportunity in this premium-laden space. For investors seeking exposure to the rapidly expanding satellite intelligence market, BlackSky offers proven technology and established government relationships at a compelling valuation.

Electric aviation takes flight

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is pioneering the urban air transportation revolution with its breakthrough electric vertical takeoff aircraft. The company's electric air taxi flies at speeds up to 200 miles per hour (mph) with zero emissions, aiming to transform city travel by 2025.

Toyota deepened its commitment to Joby with an additional $500 million investment earlier this year. The auto giant's total stake now stands at $894 million and includes a strategic alliance for commercial manufacturing.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification progress validates Joby's technology leadership. With stage four certification more than one-third complete and successful demonstration flights in Japan, Joby is moving closer to commercial operations.

For investors seeking exposure to the future of urban mobility, Joby combines technological leadership with Toyota's manufacturing expertise. With $825 million in cash reported last quarter and production capacity approaching one aircraft per month, Joby appears well-positioned to capitalize on the emerging air taxi market.

The technology of tomorrow

These three companies represent ambitious bets on transformative technologies. While each has demonstrated promising technology and secured major strategic partnerships, they remain early-stage investments with significant execution risks.

IonQ, BlackSky, and Joby could reshape computing, intelligence gathering, and urban transportation -- or they could stumble on the path to commercialization. For investors willing to accept substantial risk in pursuit of potentially outsized returns, these pioneers offer pure-play exposure to markets that could create trillions in value over the next decade.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has positions in Joby Aviation, Microsoft, and Toyota Motor. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft.

