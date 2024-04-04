3 Brandes Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. was founded in 1974. As of Dec 31, 2023, it has $21.7 billion in assets. The company follows a value investing strategy concentrating on both stocks and bonds. Serving clients worldwide, including private investors, the firm operates from its base in San Diego and has branches in Milwaukee, Toronto, Dublin and Singapore. The company showcases its dedication to value investing by providing reliability and strength during volatile market conditions.

Nonetheless, investing in Brandes mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Brandes mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Brandes Global Equity Fund BGVCX invests in U.S. and foreign companies’ equity securities, typically targeting those with market capitalization exceeding $5 billion at the time of investment.

Brian A. Matthews has been the lead manager of BGVCX since Jan 30, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like UBS Group AG (3%), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (2.9%) and Wells Fargo & Co (2.8%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

BGVCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.4% and 8.4%, respectively. BGVCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 2%.

To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Brandes International Equity Fund BIECX invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies from at least three countries outside the United States. BIECX advisors focus on foreign companies with a market capitalization greater than $5 billion at the time of acquisition.

Brent V. Woods has been the lead manager of BIECX since Dec 30, 1997. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (3.3%), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (3%) and HeidelbergCement AG (2.6%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

BIECX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.3% and 6%, respectively. BIECX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 1.89%.

Brandes Small Cap Value Fund BSCAX invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with small market capitalization. BSCAX advisors also invest its assets in securities of companies situated outside the United States.

Bryan Barrett has been the lead manager of BSCAX since Feb 9, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Graham Corp (4.8%), NETGEAR, Inc. (4.6%) and Park Aerospace Corp (4.6%) as of Dec 31, 2023.



BSCAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.8% and 13%, respectively. BSCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 1.15%.



