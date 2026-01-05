3 Bold Nvidia Predictions For 2026

Key Points

Nvidia will outperform most of its peers in 2026.

Nvidia's revenue growth will accelerate into the next year.

Nvidia will become the first $6 trillion company.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just wrapped up another impressive year, rising 39%. Any investor is happy with those results, but 2025 is over; what will 2026 bring? I think investors have plenty of reasons to be excited about Nvidia's stock heading into 2026, as the AI buildout is still gaining momentum. This bodes well for Nvidia, and I think it's a top stock to buy for 2026.

I've got three bolt predictions surrounding Nvidia's stock, and I think each of these will cause it to be one of the best stocks to own in the market.

1. Nvidia will be the best-performing "Magnificent Seven" stock

The "Magnificent Seven" cohort of stocks describes seven of the largest and most dominant tech companies in the market. It includes: Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla.

Each of these companies is a heavy hitter in the tech realm, and becoming the top performer out of all seven of these is no easy task. In 2025, Alphabet took the crown as the best performer, rising 65% for the year, while Nvidia came in second place. However, I think Nvidia's 2026 performance will be even greater than 2025's as its revenue is accelerating to wrap up the year.

In the company's second quarter of fiscal 2026, Nvidia's revenue growth was 56%. In Q3, that figure rose to 62%. Wall Street analysts expect 67% growth in the fourth quarter. That's impressive growth acceleration from the world's largest company, but there are some more catalysts upcoming in 2026 that could increase Nvidia's growth rate.

2. Nvidia will top $350 billion in revenue in 2026

Nvidia is launching its new architecture in 2026, known as Rubin. While Rubin's improvements over Blackwell are impressive, they require an 800-volt infrastructure, which will require data centers to update their setup, which Nvidia also sells. That will provide a huge revenue boost for Nvidia throughout 2026.

Another factor is Nvidia's return to China. Nvidia got approval from the U.S. to start selling its China-specific graphics processing units (GPUs) again, but must pay a 25% tax on each one it sells. While it remains to be seen if Nvidia will pass along this price hike to its customers or if it will eat the cost, it will drive further revenue increases. It also remains to be seen if Beijing will allow the sales.

For FY 2027 (ending January 2027), the average Wall Street analyst expects $320 billion in revenue, up from an estimated $213 billion in FY 2026. However, Nvidia consistently outperforms expectations and has several massive growth trends that analysts may not fully appreciate. As a result, I wouldn't be surprised if Nvidia's revenue tops $350 billion next year, indicating a 64% growth rate from FY 2026's projected levels.

3. Nvidia will surpass the $6 trillion market cap level

Currently, Nvidia's market cap is about $4.6 trillion. However, if Nvidia achieves $350 billion in revenue at its current 53% profit margin, that would result in $186 billion in profits. Nvidia's current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 46. If we decrease that premium to 35 times earnings at $186 billion in profits, that results in a $6.5 trillion market cap.

The rise from a $4.6 trillion market cap to a $6.5 trillion one results in a stock gain of about 41%. That's a better year than in 2025, and will result in market-crushing returns if it pans out. That makes Nvidia a solid buy again in 2026, and investors should take the opportunity now to load up on Nvidia's stock.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

