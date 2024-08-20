3 BNY Mellon Mutual Funds to Invest in for Solid Returns

BNY Mellon, established in 1784, offers a diverse range of funds such, as equity, fixed-income and multi-asset solutions. It manages $50 trillion in assets as of Jun 30, 2024, and caters to a client base that includes governments, corporations and individual investors. BNY Mellon’s mutual funds are designed to suit different risk levels and investment objectives by incorporating both traditional and modern strategies aimed at maximizing returns. With their experience and ability to adapt to market dynamics, BNY Mellon mutual funds are considered a reliable choice for investments.

Investing in BNY Mellon mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three BNY Mellon mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund DREVX invests in equity securities of large-cap companies. DREVX advisors use fundamental analysis to create a broadly varied portfolio comprising growth stocks, value stocks or both.

Karen Miki Behr has been the lead manager of DREVX since Sep 22, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (8.6%), Microsoft Corp (7.6%), and Amazon.com, Inc. (4.8%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

DREVX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.9% and 17.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.69%. DREVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

BNY Mellon Income Stock MPISX invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying stocks, emphasizing value and growth characteristics. MPISX advisors prefer to invest in convertible bonds, preferred stocks, fixed-income securities, American Depositary Receipts and money market instruments.

John C Bailer has been the lead manager of MPISX since Dec 30, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.9%), AT&T Inc. (3.9%) and Medtronic plc (3.9%) as of May 31, 2024.

MPISX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.6% and 11.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.89%. MPISX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources DLDRX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of domestic and foreign natural resources and natural resources-related sectors companies, irrespective of market capitalization. DLDRX also invests in emerging markets securities with similar economic characteristics.

David S. Intoppa has been the lead manager of DLDRX since Nov 20, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (4.8%), Phillips 66 (4.7%) and EQT Corp (4.6%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

DLDRX 's 3-year and 5-year returns are 20.8% and 18.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.91%. DLDRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

