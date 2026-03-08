3 Blue-Chip Stocks Built for a Rotating Market

Sector rotation is a common occurrence in which investors move money out of market sectors that look overbought and into ones that seem undervalued. In 2026, that means rotating away from mega-cap technology stocks and into value stocks, particularly those in defensive sectors like energy and consumer staples.

The keyword is overvalued. Big tech has been running hot for over two years. That's due to the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI). Despite concerns of a dot-com bubble repeat, investors mostly ignored the lofty valuations of many of these stocks.

But investors who believed this time was different are discovering that valuation doesn’t matter until it does. As the economy begins to heat up, investors are looking for value in other areas. One of those areas is in blue-chip defensive names like the stocks listed here.

Utilities Provide Stability in a Rotating Market

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is one of the most logical beneficiaries of sector rotation. Duke is a well-known utility provider primarily in the Southeast and Midwest United States. Utilities stocks are among the most defensive stocks. They are typically thought of as value and income stocks. And Duke Energy does offer an attractive, secure dividend that yields around 3.2%. The company has increased the payout of that dividend for 20 consecutive years.

However, the dynamic energy landscape in the United States is opening a window for future growth with DUK stock. The company has an “all of the above” approach to generating power. That includes nuclear, hydroelectric, and natural gas.

The latter is responsible for the stock’s strong bounce in 2026. However, it’s the company’s stable base of revenue from its residential utility business, coupled with projected future growth in areas like data centers, that is making DUK stock a sector rotation target.

DUK stock is up nearly 12% in 2026. That puts the stock within 5% of its consensus price target of $136.87, which would push the stock above its 52-week high. At around 20.5x earnings, the stock is trading at a slight premium to its historic average.

However, since the company reported earnings in February, analysts have been raising their price targets with expectations of strong year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth in the second half of the year. That could lead to a bullish re-rating.

Biotech Strength Gives Gilead Defensive Growth

Some analysts are forecasting biotechnology stocks to benefit from the current sector rotation. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) offers defense growth among healthcare stocks, which have largely underperformed the broader market.

Gilead is one of the leading providers of HIV therapies, with its leading drugs having patent protection into the 2030s. Investors are also energized about the company’s pipeline, which includes over 50 candidates. Beyond HIV, Gilead expects to launch anito-cel, a CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma in 2026. The company may also get a label expansion for its breast cancer drug, Trodelvy.

GILD stock is up nearly 18% in 2026. That pushed the stock to a 52-week high. It’s down slightly from that level as of this writing. But that may be some profit-taking after an outsized run-up. That’s likely to make GILD stock a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Analysts have a consensus price target of $156.72 on GILD stock. That’s a gain of over 8%. However, since the company’s earnings report in February, many analysts have raised their price targets, with the highest estimates coming in at $170.

Gilead also pays a reliable dividend with a yield of 2.28%. The company has also raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Consumer Staples Rally Lifts Hershey Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is one of the strongest beneficiaries of the rotation into consumer staples stocks in 2026. HSY stock is up nearly 25% in 2026 and has broken out of the bearish trend it was in since 2023.

At that time, the company began dealing with the impact of higher cocoa prices that extended through 2025. That’s still going to weigh on earnings in 2026. However, the market is forward-looking, and that’s part of the growth story. Analysts are forecasting strong growth in earnings and revenue in 2026.

HSY stock is trading above its consensus price target of $222.21. However, since the company’s earnings report in February, analysts have been raising their price targets. The most bullish call comes from Goldman Sachs, which has a $267 target.

In that earnings report, Hershey also increased its dividend by 5.9%. That made it 15 consecutive years of increases for a company that has a dividend yield of around 2.5% and an annual payout per share of $5.81.

Since the latest run-up, HSY stock is trading at over 50x earnings. That’s a likely reason for the heavy institutional selling in the last quarter, but it could present investors with a chance to get a second bite at this sweet stock.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.