3 BlackRock Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

BlackRock is an investment firm operating across 70 locations, spanning 30 countries. It provides a wide range of investment solutions to clients worldwide. Over the past five years, BlackRock has seen net inflows amounting to $1.8 trillion. In the United States, more than 190,000 financial advisors choose BlackRock when constructing client portfolios. BlackRock incorporates ESG considerations into its investment strategy. Overall, BlackRock mutual funds are considered a reliable choice for investors aiming for long-term financial growth.

Investing in BlackRock mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three BlackRock mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund MDBAX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in large-cap equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to such securities. MDBAX advisors primarily choose to invest in equity securities of undervalued companies.

Tony DeSpirito has been the lead manager of MDBAX since Nov 15, 2019. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Wells Fargo (3.5%), Citi Group (3.4%) and The Kraft Heinz Co (3%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

MDBAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 8.9% and 10.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.79%. MDBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Core Fund MDLRX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in large-cap equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics. MDLRX advisors generally invest in common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities with characteristics similar to the stocks listed on the Russell 1000 Index.

Raffaele Savi has been the lead manager of MDLRX since Jun 11, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Microsoft (7.9%), Apple (7%), and Amazon.com (4.3%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

MDLRX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 10.3% and 14%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.73%. MDLRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Inv PCBAX seeks long-term capital appreciation by using a macro asset allocation strategy, investing different percentages of its portfolio in global stocks, bonds, money market instruments, cash and foreign currencies. The advisor may choose to invest in common stocks, preferred stocks and depositary receipts.

Philip J. Green has been the lead manager of PCBAX since Dec 31, 2006. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Microsoft (4%), Apple (3.6%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (2%) as of Jan 31, 2024.

PCBAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 5.7% and 4.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.07%. PCBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

