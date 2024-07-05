3 Biotech Stocks Turning DNA Dreams Into Dollars

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When discussing biotechnology, many focus on medication based on biochemical compounds and their downstream effects. Yet several branches of medical genetics and therapeutics have begun to find novel ways to treat and prevent diseases through gene editing, protein manipulation and overall DNA repair.

These companies and their biotech stocks are likely to be part of a wealthy group of future healthcare providers who focus on improving the body’s DNA and its longevity. With researchers now understanding the importance of DNA maintenance and repair, several companies that are racing to develop treatments using these technologies could become very lucrative investment opportunities.

Moreover, the study and implementation of DNA treatments may one day help unburden several medical systems and improve the human life span. This would increase the financial potential of the companies who own these treatments even more. As such, these three biotech stocks remain focused on fielding novel, DNA-based treatments.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

With several exceptionally important DNA-related products on the market, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) trades as a competitive biotechnology developer. One of its most notable contributions to the world of DNA biotech research is its DNA extraction product line.

With several incredible DNA extraction kits available to researchers of all levels and budgets, TMO represents one of the most ubiquitous tool makers for the biotech research industry. Its products like these have kept TMO stock growing over the years, as the company serves as something of a DNA shovel-seller in the drug development gold rush.

Among biotech stocks, few other companies have the level of exposure to the DNA industry that TMO does. This is especially true when considering one of TMO’s best-selling technologies, gel electrophoresis, which is so important and widespread it is used to teach biology across the world.

Illumina (ILMN)

One of the most important aspects of doing any sort of work with DNA is being able to effectively, rapidly and accurately sequence it. This is the kind of technology Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) excels at developing. The purpose of DNA sequencing is to essentially determine the order of DNA base pairs in a genome. Then individual genes can present within the sequence as either edited or targeted.

Last month, the company spun off its cancer testing acquisition, Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) which had been the center of significant controversy due to occurring without regulatory approval. Now the company will have to pay $1.47 billion in impairment charges in the spinoff and $420 million for Grail’s research and development projects.

As a result, its last earnings report showed significant losses instead of profits, but once these financial woes clear, ILMN stock will be back on track to dominate among DNA biotech stocks.

Moderna (MRNA)

Through its mRNA vaccine technology, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has moved forward with several methodologies by which to edit DNA. That’s because mRNA stands for messenger ribonucleic acid. This biochemical compound is an intermediary product of cellular processes such as protein production and signaling. It is also a derivative of DNA within the cell for sending genetic information from the nucleus to targets known as ribosomes.

Moderna has now applied its mRNA delivery technology to a novel respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, which shows significant promise in decreasing future outbreaks. It has also developed a mRNA melanoma vaccine, which has seen trial results cut the risk of death by 49%. Depending on how Moderna plays the regulatory game and navigates pricing, it could rapidly begin gaining share value.

Ultimately, Moderna’s future among biotech stocks should be bright so long as it effectively applies the reputation, financial success and experience it has from its prior vaccine success.

