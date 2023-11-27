3 Biotech Stocks To Watch Before December 2023

The biotechnology sector is a dynamic and innovative field that combines biological sciences with technology. It encompasses a range of companies focusing on medical research, pharmaceuticals, and genetic engineering. These companies work on groundbreaking treatments, vaccines, and technologies. The sector is known for its potential to significantly impact healthcare and agriculture.

Investing in biotech stocks can be both exciting and challenging. These stocks are often associated with high volatility. This is due to the nature of the biotech industry, where a company’s success often hinges on clinical trial results and regulatory approvals. Investors in biotech stocks must be prepared for sudden market movements. This is often driven by news of drug approvals or setbacks.

When considering biotech stocks, thorough research is key. It’s important to understand the company’s pipeline of products, the stages of clinical trials, and the market potential of its innovations. Investing in biotech requires patience and a higher tolerance for risk. However, successful investments in this sector can offer substantial rewards. This is due to the vital nature of biotech products and their impact on health and well-being. That said, here are three biotech stocks to watch in the stock market right now.

Biotech Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN Stock)

First up, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is a biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron’s notable products include treatments for eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Earlier this month, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported a beat for its third quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company posted Q3 2023 earnings of $11.64 per share, on revenue of $3.36 billion. This is compared to estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $10.86 per share with revenue of $3.22 billion. Moreover, revenue increased by 14.53% versus the same period, the prior year.

Looking at the last month of trading action, shares of REGN stock have advanced by 3.07%. While, during Monday morning’s trading session, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened slightly higher by 0.089%, trading at $799.01 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX Stock)

Next, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) specializes in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF) and other serious diseases. Recognized for its CF treatments, Vertex is expanding its research to address other life-threatening diseases, including pain, cancer, inflammatory diseases, and neurological disorders.

Just this month, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 financial results. Specifically, the biotech company reported Q3 2023 earnings of $4.12 per share, along with revenue of $2.48 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $3.98 per share, with revenue of $2.50 billion. Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter grew by 6.39% compared to the same period, the previous year.

In the last month of trading, shares of VRTX stock have pulled back by 1.08%. Continuing on, during Monday morning’s trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals opened modestly lower off the open by 0.45% at $351.44 per share.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ Stock)

Lastly, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a global healthcare conglomerate that focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and sale of a broad range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three main segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Consumer Health, offering a wide array of products from prescription drugs and medical devices to personal care and over-the-counter products.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson also announced its Q3 2023 earnings results. Getting right into it, the healthcare giant reported a beat notching in earnings of $2.66 per share, with revenue of $21.35 billion. This was compared to analysts’ estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $2.52 and revenue estimates of $21.04 billion.

In the last month of trading, Johnson & Johnson stock increased by 4.11%. Meanwhile, on Monday morning, JNJ stock is trading lower on the day so far by 0.61% at $151.58 a share.

