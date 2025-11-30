This $3 Billion Company Is Trading Like a Penny Stock

Key Points

Plug Power shares can deliver huge gains quickly.

Downside potential is equally large.

Only very aggressive investors should get involved.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power ›

A major characteristic of penny stocks is their extreme volatility. Fortunes can be made in a matter of weeks with these stocks. But penny stocks can also make fortunes vanish just as quickly.

Right now, there's one popular multibillion-dollar business that is trading like a penny stock, even though its share price is above the $1 mark.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Plug Power is quickly becoming a penny stock

Analysts don't know what to make of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock. Some believe huge upside is on the way. Others think shares will fall by more than 50% in 2026. Put simply, predictions are all over the place for this company.

Part of this has to do with Plug Power's business model. The company designs and sells hydrogen fuel systems, mainly for industrial use cases. While hydrogen is a promising clean fuel source, the economics simply aren't there yet. Predicting the scale and pace of Plug Power's growth, therefore, hinges on hydrogen's ability to become economically viable.

Plug Power's share price is almost in penny stock territory. This week, shares fell below $2. With continued losses and share dilution, falling below the $1 mark could be next.

To be sure, PLUG stock is often capable of big runs -- a feat that many penny stocks consistently manage. This year alone, shares rose by almost 400% at one point, only to give up nearly all the gains over the months that followed.

Plug Power stock is great for very aggressive investors and those willing to treat a potential investment as a lottery ticket. But most long-term investors should stay clear.

Should you invest $1,000 in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.