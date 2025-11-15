3 Big Takeaways from Rivian's Third Quarter

Key Points

Rivian benefited from customers tapping into the expiring EV tax credits.

Tariff costs will be in the hundreds of dollars per vehicle, instead of thousands.

The positive gross profit in Q3 is notable, but don't expect it to stick around permanently.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) recently reported third-quarter results that were better than expected and beat analysts' consensus estimates for both its top and bottom lines. That sent Rivian's stock soaring by more than 20% following the results.

But it's important to put the latest results into context. So let's look at three important takeaways from the third quarter and what they might mean for the electric vehicle (EV) company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Revenue was higher than expected, thanks to tax credits

Automotive revenue jumped 47% to $1.1 billion in the quarter, with management saying the increase was driven in part by increased vehicle deliveries and a rise in average selling prices. That helped boost consolidated revenue by 78% to about $1.6 billion.

It's important for investors to know that part of the sales increase was also due to customers rushing to buy a vehicle before the EV tax credits expired at the end of September. The company's EVs were too expensive to directly qualify for them, but some customers were able to take advantage of leasing loopholes.

With the credits now expired, management said on theearnings callthat it doesn't expect to have meaningful revenue from the sale of regulatory credits, "and we've taken those out of our forecast." The company also said that its deliveries of 13,201 in the quarter will be its highest quarter for the year.

In short, a rush by customers to get their hands on a new Rivian was partly fueled by credits, which helped boost deliveries and sales.

2. Tariff costs will be much lower

Tariffs have already caused a lot of turmoil in the auto industry, and their impact has had Rivian and its peers scrambling to find ways to lower costs. But a recent policy change from the Trump administration allows for vehicles built in the U.S. -- as Rivians are -- to receive a partial credit that helps offset some of the tariffs.

That's the technical way of saying that tariffs are going to be cheaper for the EV maker. Chief financial officer Claire McDonough said on theearnings callthat the previous tariff impact on each vehicle in the third quarter was just under $2,000, but it will be reduced to just "a few hundred dollars per unit" for its new builds.

Tariffs of any amount aren't great for Rivian, but the new, lower costs are a big win for the company. It still has some vehicle inventory that doesn't qualify for credits, but management said once those are sold, its new vehicle builds in the fourth quarter will benefit from the tariff offsets.

3. Rivian was gross-profit positive for the second time this year

The company reported a small consolidated gross profit of $24 million in the quarter, a $416 million improvement from the year-ago quarter, and its second quarter of gross profit this year. It's not all sunshine and rainbows on this front, but it's making some progress that should be noted.

First, the company's automotive gross profit loss of $130 million was still a significant $249 million improvement from the year-ago quarter, thanks to increased average selling prices and cost reductions. What's more, Rivian had $154 million in software and services gross profit, improving $167 million from a loss in the year-ago quarter. The $167 million in gross profit as a result of its joint venture with Volkswagen.



While it was a good quarter on this front, Rivian will likely experience more fluctuations in its gross profitability, and investors shouldn't expect it to be positive from here on out.

Making the best of a difficult situation

Shareholders should keep an eye on Rivian's vehicle sales in the next quarter as the impact of the eliminated tax credits could cause them to be lower. Things could turn around a bit once the company launches its R2 model in the first half of 2026. It will have a lower starting price of around $45,000, which could be a catalyst for the EV maker, but it's still a big unknown at this point.

Still, as a shareholder, I'm pleased with Rivian's latest quarter, and it appears to be managing a difficult time in the EV industry very well.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,426!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Chris Neiger has positions in Rivian Automotive. The Motley Fool recommends Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.