3 Big Reasons Netflix Will Continue to Soar

Key Points

Netflix has a global reach with availability in 190 countries around the world.

The streaming platform recently lost its bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

But Netflix is venturing into several new areas, including gaming and live events.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) may have lost the bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery, but it might not be a defeat after all. When Netflix's co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters decided not to match Paramount Skydance's $110 billion offer, the company turned its focus to other growth channels.

Acquiring Warner Bros. would've put immense pressure on Netflix's balance sheet. Now, the streaming behemoth can lean on three proven growth pillars to help the stock continue to soar. The three growth channels include aggressively acquiring international subscribers, streaming more live events, and gaming.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

All three will help Netflix continue to dominate for years to come -- and that should be good news for investors.

Searching for global streaming domination

Netflix may be close to saturation in the United States, but internationally it has plenty of room to run. According to the International Trade Association, the global media and entertainment market is approximately $2.8 trillion annually. The opportunity for Netflix is massive, as it's estimated that the company has fewer than 300 million subscribers outside of the U.S.

The streaming giant is focused on creating localized content to ensure that its television and film options resonate with audiences far beyond U.S. borders. Netflix is now available in 190 countries. It's also using partnerships and collaborations to expand its reach and distribution.

Bringing the game or concert into your living room

Live content is a newer tool in Netflix's belt. Netflix has hosted more than 200 live events thus far. From major sports championships to concerts, and even famed climber Alex Honnold scaling the side of a skyscraper, Netflix wants a broad offering of live events to capture more eyeballs around the world.

By offering a range of live events, Netflix can scale its ad tier, as consumers are less likely to skip ads during live events. Live-streamed sports and concerts are another tool for Netflix to acquire and retain subscribers.

Netflix is playing games

Gaming is one of the most under-appreciated pieces of Netflix's growth. Netflix is scaling its cloud-first games strategy. This move into gaming positions Netflix as an interactive platform and multimedia entertainment ecosystem, rather than just a passive television and film service. Through gaming, Netflix will capture the attention of even more subscribers for longer periods.

Netflix's stock has been fairly muted over the past 12 months, up just over 13%. The stock is currently fairly priced, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31. The valuation metrics have improved, and now that it has all its attention back on international growth, live events, and gaming, Netflix looks poised to continue soaring.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 13, 2026.

Catie Hogan has positions in Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.