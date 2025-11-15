3 Big Moves Coinbase Could Make by the End of 2025 and Beyond

Key Points

Coinbase is becoming much more than a crypto exchange.

From perpetual futures and derivatives, Coinbase wants to give crypto investors new ways to trade.

Small- to mid-sized companies can access low-cost banking and interest-earning accounts with Coinbase Business.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global ›

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) was the first cryptocurrency exchange to list on the U.S. stock exchange back in 2021. Since then it has continued to innovate and drive new integrations of crypto and mainstream finance.

It is certainly making hay while the crypto sun shines with a number of cryptocurrency- and stablecoin-focused acquisitions. It is also developing its own blockchain in the shape of the Base network -- and recently said it was exploring the possibility of a Base network token.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Read on to find out more about three of the many irons Coinbase has in the fire.

1. The Everything Exchange

Coinbase is working to make itself a one-stop shop for all assets. It wants to build on its existing mix of crypto trading, banking, and lending products to offer customers derivatives, equities, and commodities. Derivatives are particularly important because, as Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong pointed out, they make up about 80% of all global crypto trading volume. It's also looking to throw its hat into the prediction markets ring.

There are a lot of moving parts, but the exchange is making progress. For example:

In July, Coinbase launched perpetual futures trading in the U.S. Perpetual futures don't have a set expiration date, making them popular with investors who want a more flexible way to access leverage. Coinbase offers its U.S. crypto investors up to 10 times leverage on its perpetual futures.

In August, Coinbase completed its acquisition of Deribit, a leading global crypto options exchange. Deribit customers accounted for more than 90% of the total $55.4 billion in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)

Coinbase also has its sights on tokenized stock trading, which would allow users to buy and sell blockchain-based tokens that represent ownership of equities. According to Reuters, the company is seeking Securities and Exchange Commission approval to launch in the U.S. Competitors have already rolled out tokenized stocks in other countries.

There are regulatory hurdles to overcome in several aspects of The Everything Exchange. But to some extent, Coinbase is pushing on an open door. SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission leadership have already talked about the appeal of a super app where customers can access a mix of investments.

2. Coinbase Business

Coinbase's "everything" approach doesn't only apply to investors. It also launched Coinbase Business, aimed at small and midsize enterprises to address some of the pain points faced by entrepreneurs. Market Reports estimates the small business banking market will be worth $165 million by 2033.

Coinbase Business promises instant settlements, interest generation on USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) balances, and a no-fee sign-up process. Plus, its integration with accounting software simplifies tax returns. By the end of October, it had already onboarded 1,000 businesses and said it had another 1,000 on the waitlist.

Coinbase is also extending its reach into crypto start-up financing with its acquisition of Echo, an on-chain early investment platform. The $375 million deal is another arrow in Coinbase's quiver. It helps crypto projects raise capital and also gives investors access to the world of private equity, one that may otherwise be out of reach.

Coinbase says the deal complements its July acquisition of Liquifi, a token management platform and will eventually help it achieve its wider tokenized asset vision. Right now, it makes Coinbase's ecosystem a popular choice for crypto entrepreneurs -- they can build their project and raise capital in the same place.

3. Payment partnerships with major names, including Citi

The Genius Act, which became law in July, has opened the stablecoin floodgates. By creating a framework for stablecoins, lawmakers removed some of the compliance headaches and paved the way for increased adoption. Stablecoins -- cryptocurrencies that are pegged to real-world currencies like U.S. dollars -- offer a fast and low-cost way to send money anywhere in the world.

J.P. Morgan Global Research estimates the stablecoin market could be worth as much as $750 billion in the next couple of years. Coinbase is leveraging its digital assets and experience in bridging assets on and off chain, paving the way for partnerships with several financial institutions and payment providers that want to integrate stablecoins. For example, at the end of October, it announced it was teaming up with Citigroup to develop its digital asset payments.

A strong base for 2026 and beyond

Coinbase is pushing hard to capitalize on the current surge in interest in crypto through a string of acquisitions and partnerships. If it can use the momentum to expand, it will help it to reduce its reliance on trading revenue and develop more predictable income streams. Transactions made up over 50% of its Q3 2025 revenue, which could be problematic if enthusiasm for crypto fades or we enter another crypto winter.Its efforts to become a stablecoin and tokenization partner and offer banking solutions to small businesses could help it become much more than a crypto exchange.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coinbase Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Coinbase Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coinbase Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,426!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.