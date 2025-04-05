3 Bestselling Items on Etsy for 2025

Etsy is one of the most popular marketplaces for sellers running small businesses, and you can often find a worthwhile deal while browsing different online storefronts. It’s also one of the few online retailers where you can find legitimate handmade goods and supplies and authentic vintage items — all under one umbrella.

Check Out: 10 Best Spring Items To Buy at Costco Before They Sell Out

For You: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

On Etsy, customers can find goods that are not available on other online marketplaces like Amazon. Additionally, using Etsy allows customers to directly support creators running online stores, rather than supporting large corporations.

If you’re lucky and you know how to look, goods are even cheaper on Etsy than they are on other marketplaces. Of course, it may take a bit of research and digging into the storefronts. It is advised to compare prices with other online retailers when shopping on Etsy.

Here are Etsy’s most popular items for 2025. Get ’em while they’re hot.

Planners and Digital Planners

Planners are essential to staying organized and setting future goals. You can get them dated or blank depending on your preference as well as upgrade to the popular digital option which can also include a budgeting spreadsheet.

Some Etsy shops are still selling 2025 planners like crazy, even a few months into the year as everyone is trying to get on track and they are now greatly discounted. Planners offered on Etsy can be physical and shipped to your doorstep, and some Etsy sellers also sell digital planners that can be downloaded directly to your desktop or mobile device.

Explore More: 7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in April

Jewelry

Jewelry is another popular item that Etsy storefronts have available for sale. Jewelry such as earrings, rings and necklaces are just some of the pieces that Etsy stores offer. Due to the nature of Etsy’s platform, and the ability to custom items, personalized items like lockets with photos and bracelets with initials are incredibly popular.

“There is lots of stuff for sale on Etsy and you have to wade through it to get to the treasures – but the treasures are worth it, and the hurt is part of the fun,” according to Diamonds in the Library, a blog that specializes in jewelry.

It may be worth your time to poke around and Etsy and see what sort of jewelry catches your eye. Be sure to do your due diligence, reading reviews and researching the sellers so you do not end up spending more than you should.

Online Courses

One unique product that Etsy offers is courses. Whether it’s courses on growing a successful Etsy business or marketing yourself as a real estate agent, Etsy has many paid resources to provide.

Most courses offered on Etsy are available for digital download. With digital download, you can easily download the course to your device and always have the information on hand to refer to whenever needed.

If you are thinking about starting an online business, Etsy has some valuable resources that can help you get your foot in the door and potentially become a successful business owner.

Final Take To GO

Etsy certainly has some products that you cannot find on Amazon or any other marketplace that doesn’t support small creators. Additionally, Etsy offers limitless customization on items that are relevant to our current times. It may be worth it to browse its shops and find goods that fit your needs — and if you search hard enough, you can find what you want at a reasonable price.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Bestselling Items on Etsy for 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.