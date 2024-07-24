The 3 Best Wireless Charging Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Wireless charging tech is set to have an outsized impact on many industries. With the technology gaining importance in the various fields of consumer electronics, automotive, and more, the best wireless charging stocks are expected to have great growth potential.

New innovations in wireless charging systems, including inductive and resonant charging, have made the process easier. This is especially true for conductive charging. Conductive charging is currently popular for charging personal devices. It is known to be more effective and charges devices quickly, thus being beneficial to consumers.

Wireless charging has become popular among high-end smartphones and other electronics where major manufacturers have set the trend. Also, the automotive segment is expected to generate high revenue. This is due to the rising utilization of wireless charging stations for electric vehicles.

So there are many growth opportunities for the best wireless charging stocks. Here are three companies that investors should keep on their radar.

Energous Corporation (WATT)

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) specializes in developing wireless charging systems based on radio frequency (RF) technology.

Their WattUp system can charge IoT devices over the air. The system may prove to be revolutionary in retail and industrial environments. The company has evolved the system from the ideation stage to the implementation level. They did so with actual products in the stores for inventory management.

Furthermore, Energous’s partnership with Wiliot to develop IoT Pixel tags has the potential for powerful implementations. It opens up the prospect of wirelessly charging low-cost Bluetooth tags. This might prove useful in inventory tracking and in the improvement of customer service. This is still in a nascent stage but one day could alter how we approach charging small gadgets.

Overall, I think WATT’s technology is promising. However, keep in mind that the business faces severe cash flow issues. Furthermore, the stock has plummeted 80.67% over the past year. It should investors should only consider the stock with an extreme risk tolerance.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is for investors interested in hunting for the best wireless technology stocks.

QCOM’s WiPower technology is used for providing efficient wireless charging to mobile devices, wearables, and other electronic gadgets. This approach is based on resonant charging. So users can charge devices without precise orientation and even through materials.

Qualcomm has been continuously enhancing the application of this technology. They have enhanced the charging features and introduced charging of multiple devices at once. Their solutions are made to complement the existing Qi-enabled products. The goals have the potential of becoming the de facto standard.

Strategic partnerships have been made in order to promote the usage of its wireless charging tech, and the company has partnered with auto manufacturers to incorporate wireless charging in automobiles. They are also focused on industrial and IoT applications.

Wireless charging is not the only product that Qualcomm offers which makes it a diversified company; however, it is an area that can present growth as the technology moves forward and is applied in various solutions other than mobile devices.

Apple (AAPL)

Being an investor interested in Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) wireless charging technology, I am interested in the company’s opportunities in this sphere.

The company’s MagSafe technology which was unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 has completely transformed wireless charging for Apple devices. The magnetic connection allows for proper energy transfer and gives the user the option of adding different attachments.

Thus, Apple has embraced wireless charging not only for iPhones but for AirPods and Apple Watch as well, which means that the company developed an ecosystem of wirelessly charged devices.

Apple is also reported to be working on a reverse wireless charging system that could enable the iPhones to charge other devices. Even though Apple was slow in integrating the Qi standard, being a part of the Wireless Power Consortium shows the company’s willingness to conform to standards set by the industry.

Wireless charging is expected to become more popular in the future and Apple’s large customer base and the premium segment should enable the company to seize a large portion of the value created in this market. It could boost the sales of accessories and contribute to the company’s service segment.

