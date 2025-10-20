3 Best Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Key Points

Nvidia has seen explosive growth, which shows no signs of relenting.

AI is helping fuel growth throughout Microsoft's businesses.

Meta Platforms' site has become a premier destination for advertisers, while the company is also making some intriguing longer-term bets.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Technology stocks continue to lead the market higher, and there are no significant signs of that slowing down. Let's look at three top tech stocks to buy this month that have momentum going into earnings season.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the most explosive growth stories of the past five years. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) help power nearly every major artificial intelligence (AI) project, while its CUDA software platform has created a wide moat for the company. That led to an astonishing 94% market share in the GPU space last quarter.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company's results have been nothing short of extraordinary. Its data center revenue has surged from just over $10 billion two years ago to more than $40 billion last quarter, with demand showing no signs of slowing. This growth isn't only coming from chips, either, as its data center networking business revenue nearly doubled to $7.5 billion in the quarter.

Now, Nvidia is going even deeper into the AI ecosystem, with its (up to) $100 billion investment in OpenAI helping to both strengthen a key partnership and ensure that a major customer has the capital to keep buying its chips. With OpenAI and other hyperscalers (companies that own massive data centers) continuing to spend big on AI infrastructure, Nvidia looks well-positioned for both Q3 and beyond.

Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has spent decades reinventing itself, and it's done it again with AI. Its cloud computing platform, Azure, has become one of the biggest AI beneficiaries, growing its revenue nearly 40% last quarter, tops among the three big cloud providers. Microsoft's big advantage stems from its early investment and partnership with OpenAI, which gave it privileged access to its cutting-edge foundational large language models (LLMs). As companies rush to deploy their own AI models and apps, Azure is a top choice due to its access to OpenAI's models.

Meanwhile, AI is helping drive growth throughout its business. Last quarter, the company was clicking on all cylinders, with its overall revenue climbing 18% to more than $76 billion. Enterprises are starting to embrace its AI Copilot assistants, which helped power a 16% increase in its Productivity and Business Processes segment. But what stands out about Microsoft is how balanced its growth has become. Cloud, productivity, gaming, and advertising are all performing well.

Microsoft just turned in one of its best quarters in a long time to end its fiscal year, and its momentum should continue into fiscal 2026. That makes Microsoft a solid stock to buy this month.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is another company that has undergone an impressive transformation over the past few years. After investors had basically written off its social media platforms as obsolete, the company has been able to shift its platform's focus more toward entertainment and use AI to overhaul its recommendation algorithms to keep users on Facebook and Instagram longer. This, in turn, has led to more ad inventory to sell.

At the same time, Meta introduced new AI tools to help advertisers create better ad campaigns and to improve targeting. With its advertising getting better results, Meta's ad prices have also climbed. High ad inventory and prices helped fuel a 22% jump in revenue for the company last quarter. That momentum should continue into earnings season, as Facebook and Instagram have become two of the most attractive platforms for advertisers.

Long-term, Meta has a big opportunity with some of its new platforms. It's just beginning to serve ads on WhatsApp and Threads, which should drive growth in the coming years. Meanwhile, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is investing tens of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure and research, betting that "personal superintelligence" will eventually become a major consumer technology. The company has also introduced AI-driven hardware like smart glasses and is still investing heavily in the metaverse.

Between its near-term momentum and long-term opportunities, Meta is a stock to buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,805!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,113!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.