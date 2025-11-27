Personal Finance

3 Best Tech Deals at Amazon for Black Friday

November 27, 2025 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Heather Altamirano for GOBankingRates->

Holiday sales are taking place earlier this year and for extended periods, but Black Friday is still the biggest shopping day of the season, according to Sensormatic Solutions. As budget-conscious consumers hold out to see what must-have tech items Amazon will have on sale, GOBankingRates rounded up a few early deals to give a sneak peek at what’s ahead. From home security cameras to TVs, here are the best tech deals for Black Friday. 

fire tv
©Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 40 Inch

  • Price: $149.99

Bring to life all your entertainment, like movies, music and your favorite shows, with Amazon’s high-definition 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV that’s on sale this holiday season. It offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control and is 40% off the original $249.99 price tag.

macbook
©Amazon

2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop

  • Price: $949

The 15-inch MacBook Air is a solid premium value choice because it offers many high-end features without full Pro pricing. Perks include a larger screen than the 13-inch version, making it easier to multitask, view side-by-side windows, or just watch content. It’s lightweight and a good price — especially during Black Friday. Consumers will save 21% off the original price of $1,199.

blink camera
©Amazon

Amazon Blink Mini 2

  • Price: $17.99

Protect your space without drawing too much attention to your home security system with the Amazon Blink Mini 2. The compact camera features many highlights, such as two-way audio that notifies your cell phone when motion is detected, color night vision with a built-in spotlight, and an unbeatable price. Buyers save 55% off the original price of $39.99 during the holiday sale.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary.

