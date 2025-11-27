3 Best Tech Deals at Amazon for Black Friday

Holiday sales are taking place earlier this year and for extended periods, but Black Friday is still the biggest shopping day of the season, according to Sensormatic Solutions. As budget-conscious consumers hold out to see what must-have tech items Amazon will have on sale, GOBankingRates rounded up a few early deals to give a sneak peek at what’s ahead. From home security cameras to TVs, here are the best tech deals for Black Friday.

Trending Now: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon — Here’s What I Learned

Explore Next: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

©Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 40 Inch

Price: $149.99

Bring to life all your entertainment, like movies, music and your favorite shows, with Amazon’s high-definition 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV that’s on sale this holiday season. It offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control and is 40% off the original $249.99 price tag.

Read This: Amazon, Costco and 7 Other Stores With Perks That Retirees Should Cash In

©Amazon

2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop

Price: $949

The 15-inch MacBook Air is a solid premium value choice because it offers many high-end features without full Pro pricing. Perks include a larger screen than the 13-inch version, making it easier to multitask, view side-by-side windows, or just watch content. It’s lightweight and a good price — especially during Black Friday. Consumers will save 21% off the original price of $1,199.

©Amazon

Amazon Blink Mini 2

Price: $17.99

Protect your space without drawing too much attention to your home security system with the Amazon Blink Mini 2. The compact camera features many highlights, such as two-way audio that notifies your cell phone when motion is detected, color night vision with a built-in spotlight, and an unbeatable price. Buyers save 55% off the original price of $39.99 during the holiday sale.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Best Tech Deals at Amazon for Black Friday

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.