3 of the Best Stocks Under $100 to Buy in 2026

Key Points

These stocks all pay more than 3% in dividends.

They have modest valuations that look dirt cheap when compared to the S&P 500.

Their growth prospects may also be better than they appear at first glance.

Want some good, cheap stocks to buy for the new year? The ones that I've listed below all trade below $100 a share, are cheap with respect to their earnings, and offer a mix of value, dividends, and growth.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and AT&T (NYSE: T) are three excellent stocks you can add to your portfolio today and hang on to for not only this year, but for the long haul. Here's why these can be among the best buys under $100 right now.

Novo Nordisk

The past year was a tough one for Novo Nordisk, as its shares plunged 41% in 2025. The healthcare company has been facing some challenging headwinds as it changed CEOs and also slashed its guidance. But I'm still optimistic on the company's future and remain invested in the business, because I believe things will get much better for Novo Nordisk, possibly in the very near future.

The company, known for its popular diabetes drug Ozempic, launched its GLP-1 pill for obesity this month. It is an oral version of its injectable weight loss drug, Wegovy. Not only is it easier to take the weight loss medication, it's also cheaper in pill form and easier to mass-produce.

Novo Nordisk still possesses a ton of growth potential. Investors shouldn't be discouraged by a guidance cut last year, which was largely due to compounding pharmacies selling knock-off versions of its popular drugs. If regulators clamp down on that and its weight loss pill proves to be the catalyst that it can be, 2026 could be a great comeback year for this pharma stock.

Novo Nordisk stock trades at around $55, and its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is only 14, which is far below the S&P 500 average of 22. The stock also pays a dividend yielding 3.3%, giving you plenty of incentive to hang on to it for the long haul.

Comcast

Media and entertainment company Comcast is an even cheaper stock to own. It's trading around $28 per share, and its forward P/E multiple is only 7. This is a severely discounted stock that offers a high yield of 4.5% and has a solid and diverse business that makes it a suitable long-term investment.

Comcast recently spun off Versant, which includes cable TV networks and other assets that Comcast didn't see as part of its core growth strategy. By making it leaner and more focused on its streaming, theme parks, broadband, and wireless businesses, this move can help improve Comcast's balance sheet and strengthen its growth prospects in the process.

While it has struggled with generating much growth in the past, this move could enable that to change. And with some excellent dividend income, the stock can provide investors with an incentive to be patient. At such a bargain price, investors are getting a lot of bang for their buck with Comcast's stock, as it offers an attractive margin of safety.

AT&T

Another solid dividend stock to own in 2026 is AT&T. Shares of the telecom company trade at around $25, with its forward P/E multiple coming in at around 11. Its dividend also yields around 4.5% and can be yet another strong income investment to hang on to.

While investors may see this purely as a dividend play, AT&T has been investing in growing its fiber business. Last year, it announced it would be acquiring "substantially all" of the Mass Markets fiber business from Lumen. This will be key in AT&T growing the number of fiber locations it has to 60 million by the end of 2030, which is close to double the number it has today.

AT&T is a safe, all-around blue-chip stock that has generated strong earnings in its recent quarters. With a low valuation, high dividends, and some appealing growth prospects, it can tick off boxes for all types of investors.

David Jagielski, CPA has positions in Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

