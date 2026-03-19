3 Best States to Retire in the U.S. in 2026

Key Points

The Motley Fool surveyed thousands of retirees to determine their top priorities in retirement.

Top cities offer many of the key benefits older adults seek in a retirement destination.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

As costs continue to rise and retirement becomes more expensive, relocating can be a smart move to save money and improve your quality of life.

In The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report, researchers surveyed 2,000 retirees to determine older adults' top priorities. From there, they analyzed every state to determine which ranked best for healthcare, amenities, cost of living, and more. If you're looking for the ideal retirement destination, these are the top states to consider.

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1. Florida

Florida is home to the top three U.S. cities to retire, according to The Motley Fool's report: Fort Lauderdale, St. Augustine, and Quincy, respectively.

Many retirees flock to Florida for its nearly year-round sunshine, warm climate, and plentiful beaches, but it has even more to offer older adults.

Fort Lauderdale is a top destination for retirees seeking an active social life, with countless restaurants, museums, parks, and cultural centers. St. Augustine offers similar benefits, with a historic downtown and more walkable neighborhoods. Finally, Quincy boasts a small-town feel with a below-average cost of living, making it an affordable paradise for many retirees.

Limited healthcare access can be a drawback in some cities, and because Florida is prone to hurricanes, flood insurance is necessary in many areas -- which can be expensive. The state is also a popular tourist destination, which may not appeal to everyone.

2. Pennsylvania

While it's not on many retirees' radars, Philadelphia ranks sixth among U.S. cities for retirement, according to The Motley Fool's research. Pennsylvania is home to six of the top 50 cities to retire, with Armstrong County coming in at number 10, Pittsburgh at 13, Williamsport at 30, Bensalem at 42, and Allentown at 45.

Philadelphia, specifically, offers plenty of perks for retirees. Penn Medicine boasts fantastic healthcare access, and history buffs will enjoy the many historical sites and museums. For those seeking to ditch their car to save money, Philly's top-notch transit system can make it easier to live car-free.

For many retirees, however, the harsh northeast winters can be a major drawback. Many of the smaller cities also have limited healthcare access, so it may be necessary to travel to a nearby large city for care. For those with chronic conditions, small-town living might be a challenge.

3. Texas

Texas offers five cities within the top 20, as ranked by The Motley Fool's research. They include Dallas at number 11, Austin at 12, Killeen at 14, San Marcos at 17, and Fort Worth at 19.

In general, cities in Texas tend to be more affordable than similarly sized cities in other states. Austin is perhaps an exception with its population boom and surging cost of living, but the city also offers countless entertainment options -- especially for live music lovers. Killeen can be a good choice for those seeking a slower pace of life, but at about an hour's drive from Austin, it still offers relatively easy access to big-city amenities.

Healthcare and taxes can be hit-or-miss, depending on the city you choose. Austin and Fort Worth have higher-than-average property taxes, for example, but better healthcare. Smaller cities tend to have lower tax burdens and overall costs, but the local healthcare options are limited.

Each city offers unique advantages and drawbacks, so there's no single best option for everyone. By considering your priorities, it will be easier to decide on the right retirement destination for you.

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