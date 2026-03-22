The 3 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

D-Wave and IonQ are two top pure plays in quantum computing.

Alphabet has massive resources to develop its quantum computing platform.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

While artificial intelligence (AI) investing may dominate the headlines, quantum computing investing is the next big thing. Quantum computing can unlock problem-solving capabilities that have previously been unthinkable, and we're rapidly approaching the point when this technology becomes viable and deployed in several use cases around the world.

This will lead to some stocks soaring, and I think positioning yourself early in these stocks is a great idea, as they could skyrocket if their technology becomes widely adopted.

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Three that I've got my eye on are IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). These three represent a great, balanced approach and spread investors' bets out.

IonQ and D-Wave Quantum

IonQ and D-Wave Quantum are quantum computing-focused start-ups that have one mission: To create viable quantum computing. If they fail at this task, then their stocks will likely head to $0, and investors will lose everything. While that's a scary proposition, investing in quantum computing stocks is a lot like biotech. There will be a lot of competitors, and relatively few winners. However, I think IonQ and D-Wave have what it takes to make it to the finish line.

The biggest issue with quantum computing is accuracy. Right now, quantum computing benefits are well-known, but its consistency and ability to deliver trustworthy results are in question. As a result, investing in companies that are leading the way in terms of accuracy is a smart idea.

IonQ is currently the worldwide leader in the most commonly used accuracy metric. This gives it a leg up on the competition, and that's actually showing up in its financial results. During the fourth quarter of 2025, IonQ's revenue rose 429% year over year to $62 million, with that revenue coming from some product sales and research contracts. This is well above most competitors' revenue, and 2026 looks to be more of the same, with management expecting $235 million in revenue, up from the $130 million it recognized in 2025.

IonQ's technology is clearly the most popular in quantum computing right now, but D-Wave is also a compelling investment.

D-Wave Quantum isn't pursuing a broad-purpose quantum computer. Instead, it's tailoring its approach to solve optimization problems, such as logistic networks and AI inference. These are among the biggest use cases for quantum anyway, giving it a big enough market to operate in. D-Wave similarly reported huge growth, with revenue rising 179% to $25 million in Q4.

Both of these are excellent quantum computing investments, but so is Alphabet.

Alphabet

Alphabet represents the opposite end of the spectrum of quantum computing investing. Alphabet is an already established tech player, valued at nearly $4 trillion. It has nearly unlimited resources it can throw at quantum computing and has made some impressive technological breakthroughs. Its quantum computing strategy pivots around having internal capabilities and the ability to rent out computing power to its clients via its cloud computing platform.

While the verdict is still out about what potential quantum computing demand will be, if Alphabet can beat everyone else to the punch and offer quantum computing for use via its already established cloud computing platform, it will still be a huge winner for the technology. I think Alphabet is also another way to decrease the overall investment risk in quantum computing, as Alphabet will be OK if its quantum computing endeavors don't pan out, unlike IonQ or D-Wave.

Having a balanced approach with all three stocks in a basket is a wise move, as it gives you ultimate upside while also having a strong floor. We're still years away from knowing how quantum computing will be integrated into commercial settings (likely in 2030), but by then each of these stocks will have already likely moved to account for growing quantum computing demand. As a result, investors would be best to start investing now before the huge moves occur.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet and IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.