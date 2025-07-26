3 Best Minivans Under $40K for 2025: Comfort, Value & MPG

Looking for a family-friendly vehicle that won’t blow your budget? Minivans offer space, safety and comfort — and some of the best models now start under $40,000.

To determine the best minivans overall, Consumer Reports weighed a number of variables, including a road test rating (determined by driving experience, cabin comfort and usability), reliability and owner satisfaction. These are the models that received high scores — and that won’t break the bank.

2025 Kia Carnival

Starting MSRP: $36,800

$36,800 Overall score (out of 100): 79

79 Road test rating (out of 100): 83

83 Predicted reliability (out of 100): 68

68 Predicted owner satisfaction (out of 5): 3

3 MPG: 21

2025 Toyota Sienna

Starting MSRP: $39,485

$39,485 Overall score (out of 100): 77

77 Road test rating (out of 100): 84

84 Predicted reliability (out of 100): 57

57 Predicted owner satisfaction (out of 5): 4

4 MPG: 36

2025 Chrysler Voyager

Starting MSRP: $39,995

$39,995 Overall score (out of 100): 69

69 Road test rating (out of 100): 81

81 Predicted reliability (out of 100): 42

42 Predicted owner satisfaction (out of 5): 2

2 MPG: 21

