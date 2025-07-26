3 Best Minivans Under $40K for 2025: Comfort, Value & MPG

Looking for a family-friendly vehicle that won’t blow your budget? Minivans offer space, safety and comfort — and some of the best models now start under $40,000.
To determine the best minivans overall, Consumer Reports weighed a number of variables, including a road test rating (determined by driving experience, cabin comfort and usability), reliability and owner satisfaction. These are the models that received high scores — and that won’t break the bank.
2025 Kia Carnival
- Starting MSRP: $36,800
- Overall score (out of 100): 79
- Road test rating (out of 100): 83
- Predicted reliability (out of 100): 68
- Predicted owner satisfaction (out of 5): 3
- MPG: 21
2025 Toyota Sienna
- Starting MSRP: $39,485
- Overall score (out of 100): 77
- Road test rating (out of 100): 84
- Predicted reliability (out of 100): 57
- Predicted owner satisfaction (out of 5): 4
- MPG: 36
2025 Chrysler Voyager
- Starting MSRP: $39,995
- Overall score (out of 100): 69
- Road test rating (out of 100): 81
- Predicted reliability (out of 100): 42
- Predicted owner satisfaction (out of 5): 2
- MPG: 21
