Personal Finance

3 Best Minivans Under $40K for 2025: Comfort, Value & MPG

July 26, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Looking for a family-friendly vehicle that won’t blow your budget? Minivans offer space, safety and comfort — and some of the best models now start under $40,000.

Check Out: 3 Luxury SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Summer 2025

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

To determine the best minivans overall, Consumer Reports weighed a number of variables, including a road test rating (determined by driving experience, cabin comfort and usability), reliability and owner satisfaction. These are the models that received high scores — and that won’t break the bank.

2025 Kia Carnival

  • Starting MSRP: $36,800
  • Overall score (out of 100): 79
  • Road test rating (out of 100): 83
  • Predicted reliability (out of 100): 68
  • Predicted owner satisfaction (out of 5): 3
  • MPG: 21

Be Aware: The 5 Car Brands Named the Least Reliable of 2025

2025 Toyota Sienna

  • Starting MSRP: $39,485
  • Overall score (out of 100): 77
  • Road test rating (out of 100): 84
  • Predicted reliability (out of 100): 57
  • Predicted owner satisfaction (out of 5): 4
  • MPG: 36

2025 Chrysler Voyager

  • Starting MSRP: $39,995
  • Overall score (out of 100): 69
  • Road test rating (out of 100): 81
  • Predicted reliability (out of 100): 42
  • Predicted owner satisfaction (out of 5): 2
  • MPG: 21

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Best Minivans Under $40K for 2025: Comfort, Value & MPG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.