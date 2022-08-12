3 Best Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts, while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. It owes its origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity Fund Class I VSNGX, Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund BTSMX and Hartford MidCap HLS Fund Class IB HBMCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank(Strong Buy) as we expect these mutual funds to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity Fund Class I invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of mid-cap companies. VSNGX considers mid-cap companies which have market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 10.8%. As of the end of March 2022, VSNGX had 213 issues and invested 3.94% of its net assets in short-term investments.

Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic equity stocks of small and mid-cap companies. BTSMX considers small and mid-cap companies which have a market capitalization within the range of companies listed in Russell 2500TM Index at the time of purchase.

Boston Trust SMID Cap Fundhas three-year annualized returns of 10.2%. BTSMX has an expense ratio of 0.75% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Hartford MidCap HLS Fund Class IB invests most of its net assets in common stocks of mid-cap companies which have market capitalization similar to that of the collective range of companies listed on the Russell Midcap and S&P MidCap 400 Indices. HBMCX invests primarily in stocks selected by the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP.

Hartford MidCap HLS Fund Class IB has three-year annualized returns of 4.8%. Mark A. Whitaker has been one of the fund managers of HBMCX since March 2010.

