3 Best Industries To Find a Remote Job With a Livable Wage

In spite of the massive “return-to-office” initiatives, sparked by the U.S. government and large tech companies, remote work is thriving in many surprising fields.

The Frontline Remote Work Trends 2025 Report from Resume Now and Talroo discovered 9% growth in remote job opportunities in well-paying fields.

Explore More: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Consider This: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

“We have continued to see remote jobs increasing as a percentage of overall jobs,” said Keith Spencer, a certified professional resume writer and career expert.

The report spotlighted the three best industries to find a remote job. The findings were interesting, as they are not necessarily the typical office work you would expect people to be able to do from home.

Which fields are the best to find a remote job with a living wage, according to the survey?

Allied Healthcare

Remote healthcare jobs expanded by 70% year-over-year, according to the report, with more than 200,000 remote frontline positions added in 2025. The top growing healthcare roles include patient care technicians, physician assistants and medical billing and coding. Average hourly salaries include $24.14 for patient care, nearly $30 for physician assistants and more than $39 an hour for medical billing and coding professionals.

For You: Passive Income Expert — Here’s How I Make $27,000 Every Week

Retail and Sales

A continued rise in e-commerce has paved the way for more remote jobs in the retail sector. Since 2022, retail has seen a 75% increase in remote jobs, including roles like customer service and inventory management. Likewise, remote sales jobs have grown 15% year-over-year.

Hourly pay in both of these fields range from an average of $16.68 up to more than $19.

Logistics and Warehousing

Finally, frontline jobs, in spite of the name, sometimes take place behind the scenes in warehouses and distribution centers. Remote warehousing and logistics job opportunities grew by 25% between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, the report said. Warehousing and logistics workers in remote roles earn average hourly wages ranging from $19.61 to $35.13.

Expert Tips To Secure Remote Work

Whether you’re looking to enter one of these growing fields or transition to a remote position in the industry, Spencer advised to look at your transferable skills and emphasize those on your resume.

“You want to be someone who can collaborate effectively with others, who is a strong communicator and can manage their time wisely,” he said.

Also consider what digital skills will make you highly desirable in a specific field. For instance, retail sales positions would want to brush up on CRM (customer relationship management) tools, while a healthcare professional will want to understand how to use electronic health records and maintain industry compliance. Logistics professionals will want to brush up on the latest software and AI tools to show their industry knowledge.

By showcasing both soft skills and digital knowledge or even industry certifications, Spencer said, you can attract the attention of hiring managers.

“Make sure to incorporate that into both your resume and your cover letter,” he said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Best Industries To Find a Remote Job With a Livable Wage

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.