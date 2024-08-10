The 3 Best Holographic Display Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Holograms are no longer limited to the screens of Star Trek; they are here and now, with uses ranging from movies and computer games to medicine and automotive. As innovations have made holographic displays more realistic, engaging and interactive, they are expected to find new applications in numerous industries. This leads to my list of the best holographic display stocks to buy.

While virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are still relatively new technologies, they are gradually integrating with the latest holographic technologies, thus opening new ways of interacting with customers. The holographic display market is expected to grow tremendously and be valued at over 23 billion by 2032. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for (haptic) feedback for entertainment, medical imaging and vehicle dashboard tasks.

Thus, the right choice of holographic display stocks to invest in can be a key factor in this fast-paced environment. Here are three companies to consider.

MicroVision (MVIS)

Source: mpohodzhay / Shutterstock.com

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is a technology company that has attracted investors’ interest in holographic displays and augmented reality. Therefore, it is a stock that could be of interest to investors keen on investing in these technologies.

PicoP scanning technology is the company’s main asset. This technology uses lasers to project images and information. It is useful in several industries, including automotive lidar systems, augmented reality and consumer electronics.

Over the last few years, Microvision has concentrated on developing lidar sensors for self-driving cars and other ADAS applications. Their long-range lidar solution aims to provide high-resolution, real-time 3D sensing capabilities, which is crucial for self-driving cars.

MVIS could be one of the best holographic display stocks for investors. Its market cap of just 186.39 million suggests it has plenty of upside potential.

Vuzix (VUZI)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is an important company in the industry of wearable display technologies and augmented reality. This makes it a good stock for investors interested in the holographic display market.

Vuzix designs and manufactures wearable display devices, mainly smart glasses and AR solutions. Their leading products are the M-Series and Blade smart glasses, the former targeted at the enterprise market and the latter for the consumer market. These devices place a heads-up display (HUD) of digital information on top of the user’s view of the physical world. These glasses have various use cases, as seen in the healthcare, logistics and manufacturing industries.

VUZI is a buy because of its valuation. Its market cap is just $64 million at the time of writing. Meanwhile, it has caught the attention of Wall Street analysts, with an implied upside of over 200%.

Sony (SONY)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Although Sony (NYSE:SONY) is not famous for holographic displays, the company has been focusing on developing different display technologies related to the holographic concept of visualization.

Sony’s most notable contribution to holographic-like displays is their Spatial Reality Display. This device creates highly realistic 3D content that is viewable with the naked eye without special glasses. Besides display technology, the company also produces image sensors, which are very important for AR and VR devices. Therefore, it prepares them for future advancements in holographic and 3D display technologies.

Of course, SONY is a well-known blue-chip brand. However, despite its 100 billion market cap, analysts believe that its stock price will increase appreciably over the next twelve months, at 27.92%. EPS and revenue improvements are also on the horizon. This makes SONY one of those holographic display stocks to buy.

