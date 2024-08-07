The 3 Best Gene Editing Stocks to Buy in August 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing guru Cathie Wood sees precision therapeutics as a massive growth market. She forecasts sales in the category can grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% through 2030. Efficiencies could contribute $1.5 trillion to the enterprise value of companies pursuing these technologies.

Over the next five years or so, gene-editing using CRISPR-based processes to target and cure rare diseases and chronic conditions will expand at a 46% CAGR.

Wood seeks out opportunities to generate phenomenal returns by buying representative stocks early and watching them evolve. While that means her returns in the gene-editing field may lag the market indexes for a time, the investing guru has a much longer investment horizon. You should too.

Buying the best gene-editing stocks shouldn’t be thought of as a get-rich-quick scheme. It will take years for the companies using and pursuing these technologies to achieve full valuation. But adding the best gene-editing stocks to your portfolio now gives you the chance to ensure tremendous returns down the road. Here are three stocks to buy today.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Any discussion of CRISPR-based technology has to begin with CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), the leading player in the space.

Otherwise known as Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, CRISPR directs the programmable enzyme Cas9 to cleave DNA with extreme precision in virtually any organism. CRISPR Therapeutics is using the procedure to develop cutting-edge therapies to target rare diseases.

It is not an overnight success, though after developing its first successful treatment targeting rare blood diseases, it may look that way. CRISPR’s Casgevy is for patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and sickle cell disease (SCD).

TDT is a $3 billion market opportunity that could grow to $4 billion by 2034. The National Institute of Health says the rare hereditary blood disorder affects approximately 2,000 individuals in the U.S. CRISPR has partnered with the much larger Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to market Casgevy.

The therapy received Food and Drug Administration approval only in December, and CRISPR has already activated 25 treatment centers globally to treat patients. The drug can only be administered in authorized facilities after first collecting cells from the patient. CRISPR reported that it has begun that process with multiple patients.

Although the biotech will only receive 40% of the revenue Vertex generates from marketing the therapy, look for CRISPR Therapeutics to see sales grow. Especially as it has a robust pipeline, this is one of the best gene-editing stocks to buy.

Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

Gene silencing is a new treatment technique that uses the body’s natural suppression of gene expression, or “silencing” it, to treat diseases. While gene therapy is more widely known, silencing has distinct advantages. It does not introduce new genes into the body but rather uses already -existing biological processes to treat a disease.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) is a leader in RNA silencing or interference. Because our bodies already naturally perform the task of defending against viruses or controlling gene activity, silencing is a safer and reversible process should there be an adverse reaction.

Silence Therapeutics recently reported that its lead drug candidate, zerlasiran (SLN360), achieved positive results during Phase 2 clinical trials. The therapy targets patients with a high risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

With the stock market crashing, Silence Therapeutics stock is tumbling into negative territory for the year but is still up over 150% over the last 12 months. Investors should take advantage of the discount the market is offering to buy this top gene-editing stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is another biotech pursuing RNA interference (RNAi) therapies. Its vutrisiran is a treatment for a rare, aggressive heart condition called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR‑CM). In late-stage trials, vutrisiran recently reported positive Phase 3 results.

Marketed as Amvuttra, vutrisiran was shown to cut the risk of death from ATTR-CM by more than a third. It targets a protein made in the liver called prealbumin and, using RNAi, seeks to neutralize the gene’s expression.

CEO Yvonne Greenstreet called the late-stage results a “home run.” She believes vutrisiran puts in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ “hands a multibillion-dollar opportunity.” It means the biotech has a blockbuster in the making.

Alnylam just reported strong second-quarter results with Amvuttra sales driving 34% year-over-year revenue growth to $410 million. Amvuttra represented 56% of total sales, or $230 million. If vutrisiran gets FDA approval, investors could see revenue rocket to new heights, making it one of the best gene-editing stocks to buy.

