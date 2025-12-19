3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Whether you're worried about the stock market next year and want some stability, or you're just looking for a way to generate some extra cash, buying dividend stocks in 2026 can be a great idea. Finding dividend stocks isn't hard, but finding quality ones that offer a combination of a high yield, safety, and dividend growth can be a bit more challenging.

Three stocks that check off all those boxes and that I think may be among the best dividend investments to hold on to in 2026 are Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). Here's a closer look at what makes these stocks terrific options for income investors to buy and hold.

Verizon Communications

Telecom giant Verizon offers investors a mouthwatering yield of 6.8%. That's more than 6 times higher than the S&P 500 average of 1.1%. In September, the company also announced it would be raising its dividend for a 19th consecutive year.

Verizon's stock is up around just 2% this year, which may be disappointing if you're a growth investor, but if your priority is to collect a good dividend, then that's a great sign of stability. Another sign of good stability: Verizon's low beta of 0.32. That means the stock doesn't copy the market's moves, which can make it a good, resilient stock to hang on to and just collect dividends from.

The company recently changed CEOs, with former PayPal chief Dan Schulman now in charge of things, taking over from Hans Vestberg. Verizon has announced it'll be cutting 13,000 jobs in an effort to "address the complexity and friction that slow us down," according to Schulman.

While Verizon is in the midst of a restructuring, the good news is that with a dividend payout ratio of less than 60%, that high-yielding payout doesn't look to be in any danger.

Realty Income

Another high-yielding stock that is likely to appeal to investors is Realty Income. This real estate investment trust (REIT) has a diverse portfolio of tenants that it collects rent from. And with a high occupancy rate of around 99%, the business looks solid.

This year, the stock has risen close to 8%, but it too has a beta value of 0.81, which indicates a bit of a separation from how the markets are doing. The biggest appeal of this dividend stock is its 5.6% yield, which is well above average. Plus, as a bonus, the REIT makes payments every month rather than every quarter, which is the norm for most income stocks.

Realty Income has been a reliable dividend-paying stock for decades, and it also routinely raises its dividend along the way. In December, it announced the 133rd increase to its monthly dividend. While the increases are typically modest (this latest increase was from $0.2695 to $0.27), they add up over time; in five years, Realty Income's dividend has risen by more than 15%.

ExxonMobil

Oil and gas stocks are usually good places to find income-generating investments. And what better option than to go with one of the largest, most iconic companies in the industry: ExxonMobil. It yields 3.5%, which technically ranks lowest on this list, but it's still a solid payout overall.

ExxonMobil has increased its dividend for an impressive 43 consecutive years. The company recently announced an update for its 2030 plan, which calls for more growth in its operations. It boosted expectations for earnings growth by the end of the decade by an additional $5 billion, as it continues to shed costs and improve profitability.

Although commodity prices may fluctuate, having a strong and disciplined business can enable ExxonMobil to continue being a reliable dividend growth stock, as it has been for decades. It's up around 7% this year, and it has averaged a beta of 0.38 over the past five years.

