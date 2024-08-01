The 3 Best Dividend ETFs for Global Exposure

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Now could be an ideal time for investors to consider these three best global dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This is because global dividend ETFs that provide exposure to global markets are a great way of diversifying your portfolio and at the same time gaining from the growth of international markets.

Globalization has been on the rise and emerging markets have integrated themselves into the world economy and made a large impact on trade and investments. India, Brazil, and the countries in the Southeast Asian region are also experiencing industrialization and urbanization, which means they may grow faster than many anticipate.

More so, many international and emerging market stocks are relatively cheaper compared to the U.S. and other developed market stocks. This opens up opportunities to buy assets with high growth potential at low prices.

The best global dividend ETFs in this article could then help investors explore their options with lower risk compared with investing in them directly.

Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Source: Shutterstock

The Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) serves as a spotlight for investors seeking income in the current volatile environment. This is not your average ETF, it is a cobbled-together index of dividends from all around the developed and emerging markets.

VYMI has a dividend yield of 4.53%, a dividend growth rate of 10.36%, and an expense ratio of 0.22%

The ETF tracks some of the world’s most recognized companies, including Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) among others. These are not dull, old-fashioned firms but leaders in their fields.

The fund’s presence is truly international, covering such key financial centers as London and Zurich, as well as the dynamic markets of Tokyo and Sydney. Geographical diversification not only minimizes the risk but also provides investors with the opportunity to invest in different economic conditions and different monetary systems of the world. VYMI then could be one of those best global dividend ETFs for investors.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV)

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) is an ETF that gives investors a way of investing in a focused portfolio of high-quality dividend-paying stocks across the globe. This ETF invests in 100 companies from the S&P Global BMI Index, which selects companies known to have high dividend yields and growth streaks.

WDIV’s approach is quite logical and strict: they track companies that have been either raising their dividends or at least sustaining them for at least ten years in a row. This approach tries to help investors find companies with reasonable payout ratios and sound financial conditions to generate more stable income.

One more feature of WDIV is the dividend weighting strategy when the company invests more resources in stocks that belong to the high-dividend-yielding category. Due to this fact, WDIV has a 4.73% dividend yield and a growth rate of 3.29%. 122 Companies form its holdings, with the largest being Altria (NYSE:MO).

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO)

Source: ArtisticPhoto / Shutterstock.com

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) presents investors with a promising way to invest in a wide range of international firms that have a strategy of paying out strong dividends. IGRO uses the Morningstar Global ex-U.S. Dividend Growth Index to track firms that raise dividends regularly, which may signal the firm’s financial health and positive cash flow.

Stretched across the developed markets, this ETF is rather inexpensive with an expense ratio of 0.15%, well below the median for dividend ETFs. Major holdings consist of companies across a broad range of industries like healthcare, finance, and consumer goods. This sector balance also adds to the benefits of diversification of the fund.

Nevertheless, IGRO has many benefits for investors who focus on income generation and want to invest in international markets. Something important to note about IGRO is that it does not invest in companies in the U.S. at all, so it could be a good diversifier for seeking income and safety from their home markets. IGRO has a dividend yield of 2.62%.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or

indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.





Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Best Dividend ETFs for Global Exposure appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.