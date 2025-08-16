3 Best ChatGPTs for Investors

ChatGPT is in the process of rolling out its latest-and-greatest model, ChatGPT 5, while the investment world continues to trudge on despite considerable macroeconomic headwinds and overall turbulence. For years now, ChatGPT has been leveraged by artificial intelligence (AI)-savvy investors looking to solidify their holdings while also seeking out new opportunities.

However, support for plug-ins was discontinued earlier this year, with OpenAI pivoting to incorporate the functionality of plug-ins into a variety of curated GPT models (found under the GPTs tab when using the ChatGPT interface) which can be of great utility for investors — below are a few examples.

Also here is ChatGPT’s simple explanation of investing.

Finance and Economics – Stock, Crypto, Trade, Invest

According to OpenAI, it is ranked No. 1 by users in the research and analysis category — and having racked up over 1 million conversations and 10,000 user reviews (coming in at 4.4 stars out of five) — this particular GPT submodel is equipped with a number of finance-centric parameters which could be useful to investors.

When asked to provide a list of 10 worthwhile investments drawn from the ranks of the S&P 500, the model provided recent stock price charts, EPS (earnings per share) and P/E (price-to-earnings) data and contextual reasoning for why each company was worth a buy.

Notable entries included Apple, Google, Visa, Nvidia and Exxon Mobile.

In more general terms, the ChatGPT submodel is also able to provide deep dives on daily market reports, particular company earnings or financial health and other key metrics of interest to investors.

AskYourPDF Research Assistant

A frankly impressive piece of kit, the AskYourPDF Research Assistant is able to scour the internet for news articles as well as PDFs (professional, scholarly, business, etcetera) and provide them to you, alongside viewable source links, alongside a comprehensive and accurate breakdown of the contents.

A request to scour recent investment-related news tied to Nvidia produced a list of 10 items in short order, with each source being both relevant and recent. AskYourPDF Research Assistant also begins its reply chain by approaching results from the top down, with users being able to zero in on more granular data with a simple ask.

Wolfram

Based on the long-standing Wolfram Alpha model, the Wolfram GPT excels at math, meaning that for those investors obsessed with stats and regression or correlation analysis, it’s likely to be an invaluable asset when considering dropping serious cash on a particular buy-in.

According to DataNorth, these tools can handle advanced financial calculations, access past market data and run statistical analyses such as correlations and regressions. By merging natural language processing with powerful computational capabilities, they enable both professionals and enthusiasts to make faster, data-informed decisions.

‘Not Financial Advice’ Disclaimers

Many of the ChatGPT models or submodels tied to finance and investing make it very clear in early discussions with users that the information provided is general in nature and is “not financial advice” in the strictest (read: legal) sense.

While this may seem a generic disclaimer — and it is, in part — it’s also a valuable reminder to would-be investors to both cross-check ChatGPT advice or information at times and to conduct due diligence by getting some hands-on research in, instead of relying solely on the Large Language Model (LLM) to do all of the heavy lifting.

