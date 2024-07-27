The 3 Best Brain-Computer Interface Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Brain-computer interface (BCI) technology creates a direct link between the brain’s electrical activity and a digital device. This connection can bring a vast range of benefits in assisting, augmenting and repairing human cognitive functions.

Forecasts predict global BCI market growth rallying at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% to a value of $6.2 billion by 2030. The emergence of new use cases will drive the sector forward over the coming years.

Brain-computer interfaces have a number of purposes. They can be used to great effect in industries like biotechnology, medical research, mental wellness and even gaming.

Indeed, medical technology firms grew at a significant pace on Wall Street in the wake of Covid-19. Yet, many leading stocks have struggled to maintain momentum. Simultaneously, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) boom has captured the imagination of investors of all scales.

However, the number of U.S. citizens aged 65 and above grew to 55.8 million, as of the 2020 census. Thus, the nation’s aging population is likely to lead to a more widespread adoption of medical technology. Investors could see brain-computer interface stocks accelerate in value as long-term holds. In this scenario, key stock market considerations include these three best brain-computer interface stocks.

Clearpoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)

When it comes to biotechnology, Clearpoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ:CLPT) has built a strong presence in the field of cell and gene therapy, focusing on navigation to the brain and spine.

With a market capitalization of over $200 million, a collective of more than 50 partners in biologics and drug delivery, and over 75 neurosurgery centers globally, the company is well-positioned to grow into an industry that’s still emerging.

Clearpoint hasn’t been profitable in the past 12 months. Yet this doesn’t appear to faze investors, who have pushed the stock more than 40% higher in July alone. Zooming out, CLPT has grown 16.87% in the last year, but still sits almost 95% below its all-time high market value back in 2012.

This suggests the firm has plenty of room for growth, and judging by the firm’s positive movements in drug delivery and the prospect of new services added to the mix, we could see the stock mount a challenge to recover its former glories in the more long-term future.

Snap Inc (SNAP)

Former social media giant and current tech innovator, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is certainly an unconventional brain-computer interface company to consider. But there may be no better option for portfolios in terms of growth prospects.

In terms of performance, Snap ended Q2 of fiscal year 2024 80% adrift from its post-pandemic market high recorded in September 2021. However, the likes of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have recently upgraded their price predictions for the stock from $12 to $15 based on improving ad performance for the company.

However, Snap’s long-term sustainability is driven by its movements in strategic acquisitions. In 2022, the tech firm acquired NextMind, a French startup that’s best known for its BCI controller, which uses brain signals to move images on a PC interface.

As a key player in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology, the utility of brain-computer interface technology in the field of gaming could be a pioneering move for SNAP.

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

One example of a stock that’s been making waves in BCI technology for many years in Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART). It initially went public in 1995 and debuted brain mapping software as a treatment for Parkinson’s Disease in 2007.

Like many medically-focused stocks, Integra Lifesciences has struggled to build on the momentum generated in 2021. Currently, it sits more than 50% below its post-pandemic highs.

Despite this, there have been plenty of positive market movements for the medical device manufacturer, and in July IART announced that it plans to have a state-of-the-art facility operational in Braintree, Massachusetts by the first half of 2026.

The first quarter of 2024 has also seen the State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increase its stake by 18.6% in IART, increasing its holdings in the company to a value of $2,893,000.

With a long and rich history in brain-computer interface technology, Integra Lifesciences has the potential to leap to the forefront of the industry’s emergence in the fields of biotech and the many other industries that could benefit from the implementation of BCI tools. With this in mind, the stock could be a strong speculative option for investors.

On the date of publication, Dmytro Spilka did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Dmytro is a finance and investing writer based in London. He is also the founder of Solvid, Pridicto and Coinprompter. His work has been published in Nasdaq, Kiplinger, FXStreet, Entrepreneur, VentureBeat and InvestmentWeek.

