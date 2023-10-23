3 Best BNY Mellon Mutual Funds for Great Returns

BNY Mellon Investment Management, with $1.9 trillion in assets as of Jun 30, 2023, operates through seven different investment firms. These firms have the freedom to stick to their unique investment strategies and philosophies. BNY Mellon's focus on transparency, risk management, and solid track record makes its mutual funds appealing to investors.



Thus, from an investment perspective, we have handpicked three BNY Mellon mutual funds. These funds are anticipated to act as a hedge for your portfolio during economic downturns and offer appealing returns.



Mutual funds generally reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.



BNY Mellon Income Stock BMIIX invests most of its assets in large-cap companies. BMIIX advisors also invest in dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks.



Keith Howell Jr. has been the lead manager of BMIIX since Sep 22, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (5.4%), Cisco Systems, Inc (4.9%) and Sanofi (3.9%) as of May 31, 2023.



BMIIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.3% and 9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90% compared to the category average of 0.94%. BMIIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to others in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund DREVX seeks to provide long-term capital growth consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in common stocks issued primarily by U.S. companies and in foreign securities.



Karen Miki Behr has been the lead manager of DREVX since Sep 22, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (8.9%), Microsoft Corp (7.8%) and NVIDIA Corp. (6.4%) as of Jun 30, 2023.



DREVX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.9% and 11.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.70% compared to the category average of 0.99%. DREVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund DQEIX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks of medium-sized to large companies that meet certain socially responsible criteria.



Jonathan Bell has been the lead manager of DQEIX since Mar 26, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Sanofi (3.4%), Roche Holding Ag (3.2%) and Cisco Systems, Inc (3.1%) as of Jul 31, 2023.



DQEIX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.7% and 6.5%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.93% compared to the category average of 1.07%. DQEIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>









Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DQEIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DREVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BMIIX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.