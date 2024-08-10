The 3 Best Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy in August 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As we advance further into the digital age, augmented reality (AR) continues to emerge as a pivotal technology reshaping numerous industries. The AR market is ripe for significant growth. Industry analysts predict a surge in demand for AR applications as both enterprises and consumers recognize its potential to enhance user experiences and operational efficiencies.

The AR market was valued at $57.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.8% until 2030. The growth is expected to be driven by increased adoption in sectors like gaming, media, and entertainment, as well as expanding applications in healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing.

The industry is still in its nascent stages, and investing in AR stocks can generate substantial returns for investors. Heading into August 2024, here are three AR stocks that stand out as top picks for those looking to invest in a technology that’s set to transform the digital landscape.

Unity (U)

Unity (NYSE:U) has been integrating augmented reality into its platform, enhancing its utility for developers creating immersive AR experiences. Through its Unity Engine, the company supports the development of AR games and applications, utilizing features like real-time 3D rendering and interactive content creation.

The company is not only enhancing its existing AR tools but also forging significant partnerships to expand its reach and application. A notable collaboration includes working with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to support the development of iOS AR apps, highlighting Unity’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in AR.

Unity’s stock price has continued to tumble in 2024, following a disappointing performance in recent quarters. However, the appointment of a new CEO, Matthew Bromberg, who was part of Electronic Arts, marks a strategic shift aiming to stabilize the company.

The company’s stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation, which provides a good entry point for investors with a long-term time horizon. The stock is trading at a forward P/E of 19x, which is lower than the sector median of 23x.

PTC (PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is making significant strides in augmented reality as part of its digital transformation strategy for industrial sectors. PTC’s Vuforia platform is at the core of its AR operations, providing advanced tools that enable enterprises to create immersive AR experiences that enhance product design, manufacturing, and service processes.

PTC reported its Q3 2024 earnings on July 31. The company posted an EPS of $0.98 for the quarter, beating expectations by $0.02. However, the revenue of $518 million was down 4.37% year-over-year (YoY). Despite a challenging macro environment, PTC maintained a solid pipeline and confirmed its commitment to strategic priorities and operational effectiveness.

PTC’s strategy to maximize cross-selling opportunities, particularly with ServiceMax, is poised to drive future growth. The company’s financial performance remains strong, with notable increases in revenue and earnings, which makes it a compelling augmented reality stock to buy. Although the PTC is trading at a premium to the sector median, the company has continued to perform better than its peers and has better growth prospects to justify the higher valuation.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is widely recognized for its powerful suite of creative software, but its venture into augmented reality is setting the stage for the next era of digital innovation. With the launch of Adobe Aero, a user-friendly AR authoring tool, Adobe is making significant strides in integrating AR technology into the creative processes of designers and developers.

Moreover, the company has also integrated AI across its software suites. The introduction of tools like Adobe Firefly and Acrobat AI Assistant marks a significant enhancement in functionality, attracting both new users and encouraging existing customers to upgrade.

The financial impact of these integrations is noteworthy. Adobe’s recent earnings show a robust 10% YoY growth, with the Digital Media segment’s net new Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) touching $487 million. This growth is not just a testament to Adobe’s innovative edge but also to the market’s enthusiastic reception of cutting-edge digital tools.

The strategic partnerships and continuous improvements in its tools underscore Adobe’s commitment to maintaining its leadership in the creative software industry. By continuously evolving its AI offerings, Adobe not only retains its relevance but also enhances its appeal to a broader demographic, from individual creatives to large enterprises.

On the date of publication, Mohammed Saqib did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a long position in AAPL.

Mohammed Saqib is a research analyst with experience in equity research and financial modeling. He has extensively covered stocks listed in the tech sector using fundamental analysis as the cornerstone of his approach. Currently pursuing a master’s degree in finance, Saqib is dedicated to obtaining the CFA charter to augment his expertise in the field further.

