3 Best AI ETF Picks for 2026

Quantum computing is an exciting theme, but one that's going to take some time to play out.

Investors should consider a broad spectrum of names beyond just the "Magnificent Seven."

The three ETFs below offer a range of options for investors to gain exposure to the AI sector.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already well on its way to being the biggest technological revolution since the internet -- and it's still in the early innings.

While names such as Nvidia, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Alphabet have emerged as the "faces" of AI, there are plenty of potential winners throughout the sector. Infrastructure builders, enterprise software creators, application developers, and cloud providers all play an integral part to the ecosystem. AI is far more than just semiconductor manufacturers.

That's why when it comes to investing in AI, it may be better to just buy the theme instead of trying to pick individual winners. Some of the biggest returns so far have been delivered by the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. But stretched valuations, evidence of slowing momentum, and questions surrounding whether all the AI development spending will be worth it are beginning to plague some companies.

An ETF that can maintain exposure to some of those megacap names but look beyond them for additional opportunities may be the way to play it in 2026. Here are the three artificial intelligence ETFs that I'm favoring as we head into the new year.

1. Defiance Quantum ETF

If you're interested in true futuristic tech, quantum computing is probably for you. If artificial intelligence is the next revolution, quantum is the rocket that could really propel it to the next level.

Quantum computing involves developing the technology for processing and calculating at speeds far beyond what traditional computers can do today. It has potential applications in technology, medicine, energy, finance, scientific discovery, and more.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ: QTUM) invests in companies at the forefront of quantum development. Top holdings right now include Tower Semiconductor, Rigetti Computing, Teradyne, Coherent, and Micron Technology.

The only Magnificent Seven name among the top 10 holdings is Alphabet, and it only comes in at No. 10, with a weight of 1.8%. So there's good diversification here relative to the broader tech sector and the equity market in general.

Quantum is a little more niche and a lot more appropriate for a long-term holding than traditional AI stocks. It may be years before quantum becomes anything close to having mainstream applications, so it should be considered an investment in potential more than concrete current results.

2. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) looks more like a traditional big tech ETF, but it's careful to include companies of all sizes and from all around the world. In that way, it's designed to be a more inclusive and comprehensive take on AI investing.

The fund's index starts by grouping companies in two categories:

AI developers: Includes product and services developers and users, as well as companies that offer AI solutions as a service to customers.

Includes product and services developers and users, as well as companies that offer AI solutions as a service to customers. AI and big data analytics: Semiconductor, storage, and/or hardware manufacturers, as well as quantum computing developers.

A minimum "exposure score" is required for inclusion. Qualifying components are weighted by market cap.

AIQ is a nice middle ground between big and small companies, although it definitely tilts toward large caps. The AI exposure requirement is a nice way to build the portfolio and ensure that the fund is more of a pure AI play than just a generic megacap tech fund.

3. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: CHAT) describes itself as the world's first generative AI ETF. It's unique in that it's the only actively managed fund among the three, which is advantageous in such a rapidly evolving space. But it also leans more toward the megacap names.

Top holdings currently include Alphabet, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Palantir. Amazon, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices also reside in the top 10, so there's very much a Nasdaq-100 index feel to this fund.

If you're looking for a straightforward, more "conservative" way to invest in AI, CHAT might not be a bad choice. You get the heavy large-cap exposure without a lot of the risk that comes from investing in newer or emerging names.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Coherent, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Teradyne and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

