The 3 Best 3D Bioprinting Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in 3D bioprinting stocks is a highly speculative and specialized approach to the biotech industry in general. That’s because it blends two relatively niche technologies to create a broader application that may be part of the future of surgery and medical treatments.

Yet investing in these stocks has its merits simply for the current situation of donor shortages in the United States, and the broader implications of affordable and accessible replacement organs. Should the 3D bioprinting stocks highlighted in this article take off in their contributions to the overall surgical market, investors could find themselves making significant returns over time.

As such, here are three companies actively pursuing the technology with enough funding and expertise to potentially succeed. A general disclaimer, however: Investors should keep in mind that this technology is relatively unexplored, under-reported and does not guarantee that these companies will be exceptionally successful in the future.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Source: viewimage / Shutterstock.com

At the end of last year, United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) underwent a merger with one of the more prominent 3D bioprinting companies on the market, Miromatrix. Since then the company’s stock has performed remarkably, seeing over 50% growth in the last six months. This gives insight into the company’s trajectory toward its stated mission of expanding the availability of transplantable organs.

Beyond treating the company as a speculative play into 3D bioprinting, investors should consider its most recent quarterly earnings report from May 2024. One of the more exciting aspects of this report was its 33.7% increase in revenue year-over-year. This culminated in an 8.5% revenue beat of analyst expectations for a second consecutive quarter, which in return has sent the stock on a generous bull run ever since.

Furthermore, if the company can continue this type of revenue growth and exceed analyst expectations in both earnings per share and revenue predictions, then it’s almost certain its value it will continue to increase this year. Thus, for investors looking for a company that offers a financially steady option among 3D bioprinting stocks, United Therapeutics might just be one of the best options on the market right now

BICO Group (CLLKF)

Source: aslysun / Shutterstock.com

While United Therapeutics might be one of the more successful examples of 3D bioprinting, BICO Group (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) takes a different approach to using technology for simulating living tissue. Unlike other 3D bioprinting stocks, BICO focuses on providing supplementary tissues for applications and research settings.

While this is an incredibly niche application for printing living organisms, it does have a place in making living tissue more ethically sourced and available to the research laboratories that need it for health care experimentation.

Unfortunately, the company cannot boast the same performance year to date as UTHR stock, despite its impressive quarterly earnings reports. For example, even though the company achieved 4.4% revenue growth year-over-year for the first quarter of 2024, it has been trending downward ever since. Now down 10% for the year, BICO might be a good buy simply due to how undervalued it is, despite its high potential technology.

3D Systems (DDD)

Source: Pixel B / Shutterstock.com

Last, but certainly not least, on this list of 3D bioprinting stocks, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) has taken a beating so far in 2024. That doesn’t mean investors should avoid it. On the contrary, should demand for 3D bioprinting grow, the company’s broad expertise in developing 3D technology could be a strong jumping-off point for a future rally.

Currently, the company’s foray into the world of 3D bioprinting stocks focuses mainly on tissue regeneration rather than whole organ applications. This is arguably a simpler but more financially conservative way to research the prospects of using 3D printing to produce artificial tissues for testing and recovery applications.

Furthermore, 3D Systems has worked with surgeons for over a decade on over 150,000 patient-specific cases. Through this involvement, the company has had the opportunity to manufacture more than two million implants and instruments for over 100 devices. As a result, 3D Systems might not be the most lucrative of 3D bioprinting stocks, but it certainly has potential.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Viktor Zarev is a scientist, researcher, and writer specializing in explaining the complex world of technology stocks through dedication to accuracy and understanding.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Best 3D Bioprinting Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.