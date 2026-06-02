3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Key Points

These companies are facing macroeconomic headwinds (and others).

However, they have underlying businesses capable of handling these obstacles.

Their innovative qualities may allow them to capitalize on the healthcare sector's growth.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical ›

Many investors may hesitate to invest in healthcare stocks right now, given that the sector has lagged broader markets in recent years. However, there are plenty of excellent healthcare companies that could be long-term winners, at least for those willing to be patient and hold their shares through thick and thin. Three stocks to consider along those lines are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT). Though these companies have not performed well this year, they remain strong buy-and-forget options. Let me explain.

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1. Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical's shares are down 25% this year amid a challenging macro environment. Steep tariffs are affecting the company's financial results, and many investors fear that things will get even worse over the medium term. However, Intuitive Surgical's financial results remain strong. Revenue, earnings, and procedures performed with its famous da Vinci surgical system all grew at a healthy clip during the first quarter. Importantly, Intuitive Surgical continues to grow its installed base, with the latest version of its da Vinci system making significant headway.

A larger installed base means higher recurring revenue from instruments and accessories -- which have a pretty short lifespan -- and a stronger overall moat due to high switching costs, which could enable it to pass higher costs from tariffs to its consumers and improve its margins. Further, Intuitive Surgical is still looking at a large opportunity in the robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) market, where it is the leader.

The non-invasive procedures they help perform require less skin cutting for patients, resulting in faster recovery times. This is an underpenetrated opportunity Intuitive Surgical should tap into over the long run. Lastly, the medical device specialist should continue innovating and launching newer, better versions of its crown jewel, while also securing new label expansions to boost its sales.

Intuitive Surgical's medium-term outlook may be a bit uncertain due to ongoing economic challenges. But it is well-positioned to deliver excellent returns over the long run.

2. HCA Healthcare

After beating the market in 2025, HCA Healthcare is feeling the effects of gravity. The stock has declined 21% year to date. The hospital chain is also facing a challenging economic environment with high expenses eating into its profits and margins. HCA Healthcare's first-quarter results weren't great, partly as a result of these obstacles. However, we have seen this movie before. Several years ago, HCA Healthcare faced increased expenses, due to the contract labor it had to rely on during the pandemic, and inflation. HCA Healthcare navigated that just fine and rebounded. My view is that the company can do the same this time around.

Meanwhile, HCA Healthcare remains one of the leading hospital chains in the U.S., with a vast network of diversified facilities. HCA Healthcare's facilities are entrenched in many communities across the country, and the company has deep relationships with patients, physicians, and third-party payers, which grant it a significant advantage. Further, over the past 15 years or so, the company has gained market share from competitors, in part due to shrewd investments in cutting-edge medical technology.

HCA Healthcare is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term trends that will drive increased demand for its services, such as the world's aging population. That's why the stock is worth buying right now and sticking with for the long haul.

3. Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories' financial results haven't been great of late. Two of the company's segments, nutrition and diagnostics, are dragging down sales growth. However, Abbott Laboratories' core medical device unit remains strong. Within this business, Abbott Laboratories has several long-term growth drivers, especially its structural heart portfolio, where it offers leading products in their niches -- such as the MitraClip, a minimally invasive device used to treat a leaky heart valve -- and the company's diabetes care segment, with its FreeStyle Libre CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) franchise.

Abbott Laboratories has dozens of other products across multiple therapeutic areas and a proven track record of innovation, so we can routinely expect it to launch newer devices.

Also, the company's diagnostic business should improve following a recent acquisition that gave it a stronger foothold in the attractive cancer screening market. Abbott Laboratories' business seems well-positioned to rebound and capitalize on the projected long-term spending growth in the sector. Lastly, the company is a phenomenal income stock. Abbott Laboratories has increased its payouts for 54 consecutive years, making it a Dividend King. That's a corporation that boasts 50 or more straight annual dividend raises. Abbott's dividend track record is another piece of evidence that the stock can perform well over the next few decades.

Should you buy stock in Intuitive Surgical right now?

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Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories, HCA Healthcare, and Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.