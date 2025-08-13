3 Battery Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Rest of the Decade

Artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling dramatic shifts in energy and transportation. However, those shifts will require power from battery technology. GrandView Research projects that the global battery market will be valued at $329.84 billion by 2030. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% from 2025 through 2030.

Electric vehicle (EV) technology remains front and center. However, investors will also find the need for innovative battery solutions in industrial, aerospace, and other industries.

Some of the small-cap names in this sector have been aggressively traded over the past few years. But there are still good opportunities for buy-and-hold investors who want to profit from the long-term opportunity in this sector.

Honeywell Could Be a Comeback Story in the Aerospace Sector

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) is a large-cap conglomerate that plays a key role in sustainable energy solutions, including lithium-ion batteries. The company’s customer roster includes some of the most important names in aerospace and defense.

Honeywell supplies batteries and energy systems to important sectors like aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. These areas will increasingly rely on electrification and longer-lasting power sources in the next 10 years.

Aerospace stocks have been performing well in 2025, but many investors are looking at moonshots, which could present an opportunity to buy HON stock at a discounted price. This is because Honeywell is spinning off its advanced materials business, which includes battery solutions, into a separate entity. The deal is expected to be finalized in late 2025 or early 2026.

This will allow the new company to innovate further and accelerate the development of advanced battery components. Honeywell estimates that the standalone unit will generate revenue between $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion in this fiscal year with an EBITDA margin greater than 25%.

EnerSys Is a Strategic Data Center Play

A significant takeaway from big tech earnings has been the commitment to capital expenditures on data centers. These companies will need control over vast amounts of reliable power to fuel their ambitions. EnerySys (NYSE: ENS) is a mid-cap company that provides exposure to the buildout of an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

As part of the company’s leadership in this area, EnerSys is expanding its product portfolio to include next-generation technologies aimed at improving energy density, charging speed, and environmental sustainability.

ENS stock is up 3.8% in 2025. That’s lagging the industrials sector, which has been one of the best-performing market sectors. However, the stock is up more than 4% after it reported a double beat in its first quarter FY2026 earnings report.

The EnerSys analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show a consensus price target of $118.33. That’s a 23% upside and could make ENS stock a nice catch-up trade to end the year.

Joby Has a Use Case That Few Investors Noticed

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) rounds out this list of battery stocks to buy and hold. Joby isn’t a battery maker; it’s likely to be a heavy customer for battery companies. The company is in the process of manufacturing electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (or eVTOLs).

In August 2025, investors have seen both the risks and the enticing opportunities of JOBY stock. The company recently announced its acquisition of the passenger mobility business of Blade Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE).

As Jeffrey Neal Johnson wrote for MarketBeat, “Instead of building a complex commercial operation from scratch over many years, Joby is acquiring a complete, turnkey ecosystem, leapfrogging years of logistical development.”

The company’s earnings report on Aug. 6 reminded investors that it's not here yet, no matter how bright Joby’s future may be. Joby Aviation is unprofitable and generating little revenue.

Although these “flying car” companies have attracted significant attention over the past year, it’s important to note that Joby and other companies in this sector face substantial obstacles beyond FAA approval.

However, as a stock to buy and hold with diamond hands, getting in on JOBY stock after a post-earnings slide could be a setup for a strong return by 2030.

