3 Balanced Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.

The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed-income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains, whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties toward fixed-income investments to stem losses.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked balanced mutual funds, viz., Permanent Portfolio Permanent PRPFX, State Farm Balanced Fund STFBX, and BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Inv PCBAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Permanent Portfolio Permanent fund seeks to preserve and increase the purchasing power value of its shares over the long term. PRPFX invests a fixed Target Percentage of its net assets in gold, silver, Swiss franc assets, stocks of U.S. and foreign real estate and natural resource companies, aggressive growth stocks and dollar assets such as U.S. Treasury bills and bonds.

Permanent Portfolio Permanent has three-year annualized returns of 9%. Michael Joseph Cuggino has been one of the fund managers of PRPFX since 2003.

State Farm Balanced Fund seeks income and long-term growth of principal and income. STFBX invests its assets in common stocks, preferred stocks and bonds in proportions that vary with market conditions.

State Farm Balanced Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. As of June 2024, STFBX held 214 issues with 8.4% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Inv fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. PCBAX invests primarily in a blend of equity and fixed-income securities selected to deliver returns through a combination of capital appreciation and current income.

BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Inv has three-year annualized returns of 6.6%. PCBAX has an expense ratio of 1.06%.

