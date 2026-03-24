3 "Backdoor" Agentic AI Stocks to Buy Now

Generative AI Started the Show; Agentic AI is Stealing It

OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 was a pivotal moment for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. ChatGPT quickly became the fastest-growing consumer application in history, proving the power of AI technology and showing that AI could be more than an abstract, behind-the-scenes technology and more of a mass market, investible technology. However, like the 1994 launch of Netscape, ChatGPT is unlikely to be the end of the technological wave, but a spark that ignites even more impressive technology.

In 2026, “Agentic AI” is stealing the show and proving that it’s the next big wave of the AI revolution. Unlike generative AI Chatbots such as ‘Gemini’ and ‘ChatGPT’ that require human queries and supervision, Agentic AI systems can accomplish a specific goal with limited supervision. Below are two examples of the differences between Agentic and Generative AI:

· Travel Booking: A Chatbot can write a travel itinerary for you. Agentic AI can log into your apps, find flights, compare prices, and book hotels.

· Customer Service: Generative AI can handle a response to a lost package email (if prompted). Agentic AI can track the box’s location, apply the company’s refund rules, verify a customer’s loyalty status, and process any necessary refunds or new shipments.

2026: The Year of the Agentic AI Breakthrough

Thus far in 2026, the software sector has lost hundreds of millions in market cap. Investors have taken a “sell first, ask questions later” approach amid fears that Agentic AI models like Anthropic’s Claude will make companies less dependent on expensive, legacy software subscriptions. Meanwhile, OpenClaw launched in January 2026. The self-hosted AI agent can execute tasks directly from messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Slack. Unlike traditional LLMs that merely generate text responses, OpenClaw can read and write files, browse the web, and interact with other applications, all while running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As a result of these breakthroughs, searches for “Agentic AI” have soared recently.



Image Source: Google trends

Agentic AI: A Multi-Trillion-Dollar Opportunity

Although Agentic AI has soared in popularity in 2026, it has a long investing runway, which is in the early innings. In March, NVIDIA’s (NVDA) iconic CEO Jensen Huang said,“The world is now awakened to the Agentic AI inflection… Agentic AI has reached an inflection point, and it literally happened in the last two or three months.” Huang also says that he sees Agentic AI as a “multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.”

3 Stocks Riding the Agentic AI Inflection Point

Fastly (FSLY): Fastly, an infrastructure software company, has proven to be an early winner of the Agentic AI revolution. The company’s technology helps AI agents handle “agentic traffic”. Meanwhile, Varnish, its web accelerator, lowers latency and bandwidth costs for Agentic AI tasks. Although FSLY shares are extended (up150% over the past two months), investors should watch for a pullback. Zacks Consensus Estimates see the company doubling its YoY EPS in 2026 (and this is probably a conservative estimate).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom (SKM): Privately held Anthropicis consideredthe pioneer and leader in the Agentic AI industry because it’s technology is at the forefront of enabling AI to operate computers directly, like a human. Although Anthropic is private, South Korean telecom giant SKM provides a backdoor means for investors to gain exposure. In the summer of 2023, SKM invested $100 million into Anthropic when the company had a $5 billion valuation. Today, Anthropic’s valuation is said to be closer to $400 billion (and rapidly ascending). SKM shares currently offer investors a juicy reward-to-risk setup as they pull back uniformly to the rising 50-day moving average.



Image Source: TradingView

While other public companies like Zoom (ZM) hold stakes, SKM’s Anthropic purchase was both early and sizable.

Circle Group (CRCL): Circle Group manages the world’s second-largest stablecoin – USDC. USDC is a regulated, fiat-backed stablecoin pegged 1:1 with the US Dollar. USDC is the early favorite to be the preferred Agentic AI payment method because of its:

· Programmability: USDC can be programmed to make payments via smart contracts.

· 24/7 Usability: Unlike traditional payment methods, USDC transactions can be processed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

· Cost and Speed: USDC transactions process nearly instantaneously and at a fraction of the cost of legacy financial institutions.

Bottom Line

The Agentic AI revolution is a multi-trillion-dollar investment opportunity. While many of the top Agentic AI companies are held privately, public investors can find backdoor means to invest in them.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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