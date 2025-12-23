3 Auto Stocks Accelerating as EV Sales Surge Into 2026

Global electric vehicle sales reached approximately 2 million units in November 2025, bringing year-to-date sales to around 18.5 million vehicles, per Benchmark Mineral Intelligence report, as cited in Electrek article. This represents a 21% increase compared with the same period in 2024. EVs account for over one-quarter of all new cars sold worldwide in 2025, per Ember.



With November sales up 36% year over year, Europe drove much of the growth, driven by new incentives and a broader range of available models. France and Italy benefited from renewed national support, while the United Kingdom expanded its subsidy programs. Overall, EV demand remains strong, supported by wider model offerings and continued policy support globally.



Going ahead, stocks like General Motors Company GM, BorgWarner Inc. BWA and Blue Bird Corporation BLBD stand out as key beneficiaries of the acquired EV momentum.

Why 2026 Could Favor EV Growth?

China and Europe are expected to remain leaders in EV adoption, but faster growth is anticipated in emerging regions in 2026, per Global Trend Monitor. Markets in the Middle East and Africa are likely to see stronger uptake as financing becomes more accessible and more affordable models enter the market. As a result, EVs are increasingly shifting from a premium option to a practical, cost-effective choice for everyday consumers. The global EV penetration is projected to reach 26.7% in 2026.



The expansion of charging infrastructure is also one of the most critical indicators of EV adoption. Ongoing investments from both public and private sectors are accelerating the buildout of fast-charging networks. As these networks continue to scale, they will significantly enhance the viability of long-distance travel for EV users, helping to overcome one of the primary obstacles to broader adoption.



Three stocks discussed below carry either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), representing favorable earnings trends and strong fundamentals.

3 Auto Stocks to Gain From Upbeat EV Outlook

General Motors: It remains the top-selling automaker in the United States, holding a 17% market share in the third quarter of 2025, up 50 basis points year over year. Strong demand for its leading brands, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, continues to fuel sales growth, driven by popular pickups and SUVs. The company retained its #2 spot in the U.S. EV market with 67,000 deliveries and a 16.5% share in the third quarter of 2025.



General Motors stands to benefit from the federal government’s Auto Tariff Offset Process, which provides financial offsets on a portion of vehicle MSRP to counter tariff costs on imported parts. This initiative supports U.S.-based manufacturing and enhances GM’s cost competitiveness. With its strong domestic production footprint and ongoing investments in local sourcing, GM is well-positioned to gain from this program over the next five years, bolstering margins and reinforcing its Made-in-America strategy.



GM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 12.9%. The consensus mark for GM’s 2026 EPS has moved up 47 cents over the past 30 days. It has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 8.95%. The stock has gained 69.4% over the past six months.



BorgWarner: It is a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions required for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company has secured several new programs in the third quarter of 2025 across both traditional and e-product segments. Notable wins include a 7-in-1 integrated drive module for a leading Chinese automaker and expanded turbocharger supply for Stellantis’ Jeep lineup.



In total, the company booked 17 awards over the past six months. These wins broaden BorgWarner’s customer base, increase hybrid and EV exposure, and improve visibility for outgrowing light-vehicle production over the next few years.



BWA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 6.8%, respectively. The consensus mark for BWA’s 2026 EPS has moved up 10 cents over the past 30 days. It has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 11.03%. The stock has gained 35.9% over the past six months.



Blue Bird: The company is a leading player in low- and zero-emission school buses. It offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. The company is well-positioned to benefit from long-term tailwinds, including a growing school-age population, an aging national bus fleet and ongoing federal funding for clean school transportation.



The company reiterated its fiscal 2026 financial outlook based on solid performance in 2025. It expects fiscal 2026 revenues of $1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $220 million. The company expects 2026 to mirror the record results delivered in 2025 and anticipates continued profitable growth in the years ahead as it works toward reaching approximately $2 billion in revenues and an adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding 16%.



BLBD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 5.7%. The consensus mark for BLBD’s 2026 EPS has moved up 6 cents over the past 30 days. It has surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, the average earnings surprise being 19.79%. The stock has gained 21.3% over the past six months.



