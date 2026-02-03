3 Asset Management Stocks Set to Pull Off Earnings Beat in Q4

BlackRock BLK kicked off the fourth-quarter 2025 earnings season on Jan. 15. One of the largest and most well-known asset management stocks, BLK, handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as higher revenues and assets under management (AUM) balance offered support. Since then, several well-known names have come out with quarterly numbers, which showed a solid performance.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the industry players benefited from a favorable operating backdrop, driven by sustained economic growth and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts. We are using our proprietary methodology to find stocks that are poised to outpace the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the quarter. By using the Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified three such asset management stocks — Ares Management Corporation ARES, Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR.

These stocks have the ideal combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Our proprietary methodology, Earnings ESP, shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Research shows that for stocks with this combination of rank and ESP, chances of a positive earnings surprise are as high as 70%.

Before we go into the details regarding the above-mentioned asset managers, let us understand the factors that are likely to have influenced their quarterly performances.

The performance of equity markets during the fourth quarter was robust, driven by sustained economic growth, resulting in a rise in the AUM balances. The S&P 500 Index gained more than 3% in the quarter, driven by the central bank’s rate cuts. Thus, the market value of assets witnessed a rise, supporting performance fees.

On the cost front, as industry players are constantly trying to upgrade technology to keep up with evolving customer needs, technology-related costs are expected to keep rising. Using AI and machine learning to enhance operational efficiencies may lead to increased expenses in the short term, but will ultimately support investment managers' operating margins in the long run.

Q4 Earnings Expectations

The Zacks Finance sector’s (of which asset management is part) earnings are projected to rise 17.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares with the 17.5% increase recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

(For a detailed look at the earnings growth projections for this sector and others, please read our Earnings Preview.)

3 Asset Management Stocks That Are Potential Safe Bets

Ares Management, headquartered in Los Angeles, United States, is a global alternative investment manager that offers investment solutions across credit, private equity and real assets to institutional and individual investors.

ARES is likely to have gained from rising investor demand across private credit, real assets and secondaries, which are expected to have supported fundraising and capital deployment, thereby driving AUM growth. This is further reinforced by Ares Management’s scalable platform, rising perpetual capital base and expanding global distribution network, positioning the company to sustain long-term AUM growth.

Ares Management is scheduled to announce results on Feb. 5, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings of $1.71 per share implies a rise of 39% from the year-ago reported figure. ARES has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Ares Management Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ares Management Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ares Management Corporation Quote

Victory Capital, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm.

In December 2025, Victory Capital reported total AUM of $313.8 billion, down from $314.8 billion in November 2025. For the fourth quarter, the company reported long-term AUM net outflows of $2.1 billion. The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, combined with the effectiveness of its distribution platform, is expected to boost its performance in the upcoming period.

VCTR is scheduled to announce results tomorrow, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share implies a rise of 14.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Virtus Investment, headquartered in Hartford, CT, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States.

The company reported a preliminary AUM of $159.5 billion, as of Dec. 31, 2025, down from $164.2 billion in November 2025. This reflects market performance and net outflows in U.S. retail funds, institutional accounts and retail separate accounts, partially offset by positive net flows in exchange-traded funds. Going forward, the company’s integrated multi-boutique business model, operating in a rapidly growing industry, is likely to support its performance.

In December 2025, VRTS entered a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Keystone National Group ("Keystone"), an investment manager specializing in asset-centric private credit and a pioneer in providing such strategies to the wealth channel. The deal, anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026, is expected to strengthen Virtus’ multi-manager model by introducing a differentiated asset-backed lending capability, positioning the company to meet the rising demand for private markets solutions.

VRTS is scheduled to announce results on Feb. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings of $6.52 per share implies a decline of 13.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Quote

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.