3 Aristotle Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Established in 2001, Aristotle Funds managed assets totaling $13.8 billion as of Jun 30, 2024. Aristotle provides various investment options encompassing fixed-income, multi-asset, and U.S.-equity asset classes. With teams such as Aristotle Pacific Capital and Aristotle Capital Boston for equity fundamentals and to optimize returns while carefully handling risks. These aspects collectively position Aristotle mutual funds as reliable options for investment.

Investing in low-cost Aristotle mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Aristotle mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Aristotle Short Duration Income PLADX invests most of its assets in investment-grade debt instruments, such as corporate debt, asset-backed securities, mortgage-related securities, U.S. government securities, and agency securities. PLADX advisors also invest in non-investment grade debt instruments and floating rate senior loans.

David Weismiller has been the lead manager of PLADX since Dec 19, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (53.8%), US Treasury Bonds (1.9%) and Public Service Enterprise Group (1.6%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

PLADX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.75%. PLADX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Aristotle Ultra Short Income PLUDX invests in short-term U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities, including corporate, mortgage-related, asset-backed, government, and agency securities, as well as money market instruments like commercial paper, CDs and banknotes.

Ying Qiu has been the lead manager of PLUDX since Jun 28, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (35.6%), Magnetite Clo Ltd (6.3%), and Other (3%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

PLUDX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.32%. PLUDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Aristotle Floating Rate Income PLFDX invests most of its assets in floating-rate loans and debt securities. PLFDX advisors also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign investments.

J.P. Leasure has been the lead manager of PLFDX since Jun 30, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (30.9%), Other (7.5%) and UKG Inc (3.2%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

PLFDX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.1% and 4.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.78%. PLFDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.