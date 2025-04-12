3 Apple Scams That Target Your Money: How To Protect Yourself

Apple computers and iPhones have a reputation for being more secure and less susceptible to viruses and malware than other brands, thanks to the iOS closed ecosystem and stricter app standards. A study done by journalist Ernestas Naprys at Cybernews found this to be true. When he compared new Android and iPhones, he discovered that Apple guards user data more closely, as reported by TechRadar.

However, that doesn’t mean that Apple users are impervious to scams and fraud designed to separate users from their hard-earned money.

Apple and iPhone users must remain vigilant, especially against these common social engineering scams.

E-ZPass Text Messaging Scams

Both iPhone and Android users may fall victim to this scam, in which scammers pretend to be a toll provider, like E-ZPass. According to multiple local news sites, this scam continues to run rampant. “It must be working, because it’s still happening,” wrote the Asbury Park Press.

This scam entails a text message warning users that they have unpaid tolls that are due within days. The text may threaten damage to your credit score, financial penalties and even vehicle registration suspension.

If you click the link in the text, you might be taken to a website that installs malware on your phone. Even worse, recipients of these messages could lose cash by paying the fake tolls.

This one is easy to avoid. E-ZPass does not send text messages. If you think you have an unpaid balance on your account, log in to your account through the E-ZPass website, which varies by state.

Apple Gift Card Scams

This scam is so common that Apple Support published an article about it. Bad actors will call, email or reach out via text message or social media to try to convince you to pay past due bills — anything from utility bills to federal tax debt — by sending Apple gift cards.

Apple wants people to know, “Apple gift cards can be used only to purchase products and services from Apple.”

Likewise, don’t share the redemption code on the back of your Apple gift card with anyone, or they might spend the funds before you have a chance to report it.

Apple Cash Scams

Just as fraudsters may try to convince you to send them Apple gift cards, many cybercriminals try to get people to send them money from Apple Cash accounts. If anyone reaches out on social media asking you to send them money via Apple Cash — even if they claim to be someone you know — don’t do it.

This popular scam, sometimes called a grandparent scam because it involves someone pretending to be a grandchild targeting an older adult, can take place on any platform.

Likewise, if you’re making a purchase on Facebook Marketplace or a similar site, do not send money through Apple Cash until you receive the merchandise. You may not be able to get your money back if you pay someone you don’t know through Apple Cash.

Essentially, if “you’re in a situation where you wouldn’t hand someone physical cash, consider not making the payment,” according to the Apple Support website.

