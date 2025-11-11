Cold-weather tailgates can test even the most dedicated fans. Between uncomfortable metal seats and chilly, damp air, comfort on a budget isn’t easy to come by. These Amazon tailgate upgrades keep you warm, dry and ready for game day without spending more than $50.

The Chair Blanket

Price: $49.95

Cold metal seats or vented chairs can ruin a good tailgate, but The Chair Blanket can make everything better. It’s soft fleece on one side and waterproof on the other, so you can stay warm and dry wherever you sit. Plus, the 36.5-inch by 53-inch size fits almost any chair — stadium, folding, camping or Adirondack — and stays put with an adjustable cord stop. Choose from buffalo, green or grey plaid.

Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Price: $17.98

Keep your hands warm and toasty during tailgating events with a pair of Rechargeable Hand Warmers that feature a curved design that’s easy to hold. You get two that can be used separately or snapped together. Choose from three heat settings, up to 130 degrees. You also won’t have to worry about them running out of juice either; they last up to 20 hours on a full charge.

Portable Car Awning

Price: $41.99

Avoid pelting rain at your tailgate with this Portable Car Awning. Set it up in minutes using the two heavy-duty suction cups and detachable aluminum poles. It features a lightweight, rip-stop fabric that also blocks 98% of UV rays and includes a carry bag for easy transport and storage.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Amazon Tailgate Upgrades Under $50 That Keep You Warm and Dry

