3 Altcoins I've Got My Eye On in 2026

XRP could get a boost from Ripple's $2.5 billion acquisition spending spree last year.

Solana may finally deliver on its early promise and surpass Ethereum as the top blockchain network.

Chainlink is at the forefront of the rapidly growing asset tokenization trend.

There's more to the crypto market than just Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). While these two account for a combined 70% of the total value of the crypto market, there are literally hundreds of high-risk, high-upside cryptocurrencies that have the potential to outperform the two market bellwethers.

Three cryptocurrencies that I have my eye on in 2026 are XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK). All three have the potential to outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum this year to deliver outsized gains to investors.

XRP

In many ways, XRP is an obvious pick. It has gone on enormous rallies in the recent past, including an epic rally from November 2024 to January 2025 that saw XRP explode in price from $0.50 to $3.40. That's a staggering 580% gain in just 60 days!

If anything, XRP is an even better investment this year than last year. That's because the long-running SEC case against Ripple, the company behind the XRP token, finally wrapped up in August. This new regulatory clarity has opened all sorts of new possibilities for Ripple (XRP).

Case in point: Ripple sealed the deal on $2.5 billion in new blockchain acquisitions last year. In November, it also lined up $500 million in new financing at a lofty $40 billion valuation. Now it's time to buckle down and put that money to work building an end-to-end financial infrastructure with XRP at the core. If that happens, XRP could skyrocket in value.

Solana

Ever since its launch back in 2020, Solana has been touted as a potential "Ethereum killer." In November 2023, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest specifically pointed to the disruptive potential of Solana, given its much higher speeds, lower costs, and greater throughput capacity.

Based on this disruptive potential, I'm looking for Solana ($72 billion) to continue to narrow the market cap gap with Ethereum ($355 billion). At some point in the next five years, Solana could surpass Ethereum in market valuation.

That might sound improbable, until you consider just how fast the Solana blockchain ecosystem is growing. In the 12-month period ending September 2025, Solana's blockchain ecosystem generated a staggering $2.85 billion in revenue, according to a research report from 21Shares.

In addition, Solana's prowess in decentralized finance (DeFi) has made it a worthy rival to Ethereum. In any 24-hour period, more trading activity now takes place on Solana's decentralized exchanges than on Ethereum's.

As long as Solana can continue to erode the market share of Ethereum in key areas such as DeFi, it should continue to increase in value. As recently as January 2025, Solana sold at $294. So it easily has the potential to double in value this year.

Chainlink

Admittedly, the last big Chainlink rally came back in 2020-2021, when the price of LINK exploded from $2 to $52. Since that time, Chainlink has mostly trended down, with a few spikes in value along the way, and now trades at a whopping 77% discount to its all-time high from 2021.

But there's plenty to like about Chainlink in 2026. It's at the forefront of the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization trend and has also made attempts to pivot into artificial intelligence. Both of these are multitrillion-dollar market opportunities, and the ability to corner just a tiny share of either of these markets could have a huge impact on its future price.

I'm certainly not expecting a 25-bagger from Chainlink and a repeat of the 2020-2021 rally. But it's reasonable to expect that Chainlink can at least double in value this year. It's currently trading at just $12. However, Chainlink traded as high as $25 in both August 2025 and December 2024. So the $25 price point is certainly well within reach.

Risk-reward trade-off

For investors, it all comes down to a trade-off between risk and reward. The more risk you are willing to take, the higher the reward. And vice versa. That being said, all three of these altcoins are riskier than Bitcoin or Ethereum. And all three of them are now trading well below their all-time highs. That might be an obvious red flag that something serious is amiss.

However, I'm taking an optimistic (and perhaps foolhardy) view of things. All three of these altcoins look to be grossly undervalued, and as long as it looks like Bitcoin is going nowhere fast this year, I'm willing to take a flier on them. There's just too much potential upside to ignore.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.