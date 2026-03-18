3 Allspring Mutual Funds to Support Your Wealth-Building Strategy

Allspring Global Investments is a U.S.-based asset management company that has rapidly evolved into a major global player in mutual funds and active investment strategies. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the firm was spun out of Wells Fargo in 2021 and now operates as an independent investment manager.

The company manages roughly $630 billion in assets under management (AUM), placing it among the larger global fund houses. Around 1,300 employees constitute its workforce globally. Allspring maintains a global footprint with more than 20 offices across about nine countries, supporting institutional and retail clients worldwide.

At the core of Allspring’s business is its broad mutual fund platform. Following its separation from Wells Fargo, the firm rebranded the entire Wells Fargo Funds lineup into Allspring Funds, covering equity, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. These mutual funds cater to a diverse investor base, including pension funds, financial advisors and individual investors, with a strong emphasis on active management and risk-adjusted returns.

Allspring’s mutual fund offerings are particularly notable for their depth in fixed income and multi-asset strategies, areas where the firm has historically maintained strong institutional expertise. The company has also expanded into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and customized portfolio solutions, reflecting evolving investor demand. Its investment philosophy combines fundamental research with quantitative tools, enabling portfolio managers to operate with autonomy while leveraging centralized analytics.

Hence, it will be prudent to invest in Allspring mutual funds if one is seeking stability and growth potential in a market that is expected to remain volatile for a while. Astute investors should consider such funds at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have thus selected three mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns and minimum initial investments within $5000, as well as carry a low expense ratio.

Allspring Disciplined US Core EVSAX usually allocates most assets to equities of U.S. large-cap companies, defined by market values within the S&P 500 Index range at purchase.

Justin Carr has been the lead manager of EVSAX since June 2017. The three top holdings for EVSAX are Nvidia (8.3%), Apple (6.6%) and Microsoft (6.5%).

EVSAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22.9% and 15.1%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.84%. EVSAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Allspring Disciplined Small Cap WSCJX allocates most assets to equities of small-cap companies, defined by market values within the Russell 2000 Index range at purchase.

Robert Wicentowski has been the lead manager of WSCJX since June 2018. The three top holdings for WSCJX are Coeur d’Alene (1%), Primoris (1%) and Fabrinet (1%).

WSCJX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.8% and 9.6%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.87%. WSCJX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Allspring Real Return IPBJX typically allocates a majority of assets to debt and equity securities, with a smaller portion in commodities, and invests primarily in a master portfolio with similar objectives and strategies.

Matthias Scheiber has been the lead manager of IPBJX since December 2023. The three top holdings for IPBJX are Total Cash (38%), Total Equities (27.1%) and Total Other (5.8%).

IPBJX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.3% and 7.1%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.72%. IPBJX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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