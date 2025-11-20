3 Allspring Mutual Funds for Building a Balanced Portfolio

Allspring manages $629 billion in assets under advisement through its network of 370 investment professionals who operate from 19 offices worldwide (as of Sept. 30, 2025). The mutual fund portfolio at Allspring consists of equity funds, multi-asset funds, fixed-income funds, closed-end funds, money market funds and short duration funds. The investment teams at Allspring use broad market data and sector-specific research and diverse perspectives to construct portfolios, which enable them to make decisions based on multiple viewpoints instead of one. This combination of elements makes Allspring mutual funds an optimal investment solution.

We have chosen three Allspring mutual funds — Allspring Precious Metals Fund EKWAX, Allspring Special Large Cap Value Fund EIVAX and Allspring Diversified Income Builder Fund EKSRX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Allspring Precious Metals Fund seeks long-term capital growth and protection of the purchasing power of capital. EKWAX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies that are engaged in exploration, mining, processing or dealing in gold or other precious metals and minerals.

Michael P. Bradshaw has been the lead manager of EKWAX since June 5, 2007. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (8.5%), Lundin Gold Inc. (7.3%) and Newmont Corp (6.8%) as of June 30, 2025.

EKWAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 50.2% and 17.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.17%. EKWAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Allspring Special Large Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets in large-cap companies that fall within the range of the Russell 1000 Index at the time of purchase.

James M. Tringas has been the lead manager of EIVAX since Jan. 27, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc. (4.5%), Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (4.4%) and Bank of America Corp (3.9%) as of July 31, 2025.

EIVAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.4% and 14.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.88%. EIVAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Allspring Diversified Income Builder Fund invests most of its assets in a mix of income-generating securities from both U.S. and international issuers.

Petros N. Bocray has been the lead manager of EKSRX since Dec. 13, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like TransDigm Group Inc (0.5%), Credit Agricole S.A. (0.5%) and Cco Hldgs Llc Cco Hldgs (0.5%) as of June 30, 2025.

EKSRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.8% and 7.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.77%. EKSRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (EKWAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (EIVAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (EKSRX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.