3 Alger Mutual Funds for Growth-Oriented Portfolios

Alger was founded in 1964 by Fred Alger. It offers growth-focused mutual funds, ETFs and separate accounts, including the Alger AI Enablers & Adopters and Alger Concentrated Equity strategies. The fund invests in businesses that demonstrate expanding customer numbers, and it chooses companies that face changes because of leadership shifts, new product introductions, corporate mergers, business reorganization and regulatory modifications. Its investment selection process relies on bottom-up company research, together with scenario analysis, which makes it an attractive investment opportunity.

We have chosen three Alger mutual funds —Alger Focus Equity (ALGRX), Alger Dynamic Opportunities (ADOCX) and Alger Growth & Income (ALBCX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Alger Focus Equity fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. ALGRX focuses on growing companies that generally have broad product lines, markets, financial resources and depth of management.

Patrick Kelly has been the lead manager of ALGRX since Dec. 1, 2012. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (11.2%), Microsoft Corp. (7.7%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (6%) as of July 31, 2025.

ALGRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 41.6% and 19.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.93%. ALGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Alger Dynamic Opportunities fund invests the majority of its assets in foreign equities, including common stock, preferred stock, and convertible securities.

Daniel C. Chung has been the lead manager of ADOCX since Nov. 2, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (5.4%), Amazon.com, Inc. (4.7%) and Microsoft Corp. (4.2%) as of July 31, 2025.

ADOCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.5% and 4.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.75%. ADOCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Alger Growth & Income fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks of companies with growth potential and fixed-income securities, with emphasis on income-producing securities that appear to have some potential for capital appreciation.

Gregory S. Adams has been the lead manager of ALBCX since April 1, 2012. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (10.7%), Broadcom Inc. (7.3%) and Apple Inc. (6.4%) as of July 31, 2025.

ALBCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.5% and 15.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.66%. ALBCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

