3 Aldi Items Parents Need To Buy Ahead of Christmas

Is it too early to whip out the Christmas decor even though we haven’t reached Thanksgiving yet? Well, the early bird gets the holiday goodies from Aldi. Since the Christmas decor is already on display, you might as well take this opportunity to prepare for the holiday traditions you want to create with your kids. These items are the best picks parents can find at Aldi to prep for the most wonderful time of the year without overspending.

Merry Moments Snow Globe

Price: $9.99

Bring the holiday magic to life with a snow globe that your kids will obsess over. The merry moments snow globe from Aldi is small enough for younger kids to hold. Style it on a shelf or use it as more than decor. Some parents use a snow globe as a mindfulness tool for kids when they’re feeling overwhelmed or emotional. Have them shake up the snow globe and take deep breaths until the snow completely settles.

Crofton Ornament Sipper

Price: $4.99

Keep the festivities going with a cup in the form of a gingerbread ornament. These 9.3-ounce sipper cups also come in other ornament-inspired designs to fit in with the rest of your holiday decor.

Children’s Fleece Pajama Set

Price: $9.99

If you’re stocking up on early Christmas gifts, these two-piece fleece pajama sets make a great option for children or toddlers with an affinity for certain cartoon characters. There are PJ sets with Bluey, Lilo & Stitch, Paw Patrol, Spider Man or Disney’s Frozen.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

