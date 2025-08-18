3 AI-Powered Nuclear Energy OEMs With More Upside Post Solid Q2 Results

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data centers have become a booming industry now. The energy-hungry AI space has made nuclear energy one of the hottest industries on Wall Street over the past year. Nuclear energy is increasingly recognized as a key solution to meeting rising global electricity demand and shifting toward cleaner energy sources.

To strengthen the nation’s nuclear sector, President Donald Trump has issued four executive orders aimed at modernizing regulatory frameworks, expediting reactor testing and approvals, leveraging nuclear technology for national security, and expanding the domestic nuclear industrial base. These measures target an increase in U.S. nuclear capacity from about 100 gigawatts (GW) in 2024 to 400 GW by 2050.

The galloping requirement of nuclear energy significantly boosted the demand for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in this space. Here we have selected three such OEMs that have a lucrative AI-powered product portfolio for nuclear energy.

These companies are: Mirion Technologies Inc. MIR, BWX Technologies Inc. BWXT and GE Vernova Inc. GEV. These companies reported solid second-quarter 2025 earnings results and guidance. Currently they carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, the widespread prospects of the nuclear power industry supported by aggressive building of data centers by hyperscalers and the individual business outlook of these companies will ensure long-term upside despite the jump in stock prices year to date.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Mirion Technologies reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10. Quarterly revenues of $222.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

MIR expects total revenues to grow 7% to 9% year over year. in 2025. The previous expectation was 5% to 7%. Adjusted EPS is projected to be approximately $0.48 - $0.52, while the previous forecast was $0.45 - $0.50. The projected adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was raised to $223-$233 million from the previous projection of $215 million to $230 million.

Diversified Business Model

Mirion Technologies provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services MIR operates in two segments — Medical, and Nuclear & Safety. MIR is committed to expanding its reach in the next generation of nuclear energy by working with small modular reactor developers to “solve essential nuclear measurement, safety and security challenges.”

Nuclear & Safety group provides radiation safety technologies that are critical for operational nuclear facilities, R&D, next-generation nuclear reactors, and beyond. MIR’s nuclear-focused technologies are essential throughout the entire nuclear energy lifecycle. Many of MIR’s solutions are also mandatory for customers in highly regulated industries such as nuclear energy.

MIR is actively involved in digital innovation, particularly within the nuclear and radiation safety sectors. The company focuses on integrating digital technologies into its radiation safety solutions. To this end, last month, the company inked a deal with Westinghouse Electric Company to enhance nuclear instrumentation with digital solutions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Impressive Estimate Revisions

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $924.60 million, suggesting an improvement of 7.4% year over year and earnings per share of $0.50, indicating an increase of 22% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.4% over the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWX Technologies Inc.

BWX Technologies reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.02, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79. Quarterly revenues of $764.04 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%.

BWXT expects total revenues to reach $3.1 billion in 2025. The previous expectation was $3 billion. Adjusted EPS is projected to be approximately $3.65 - $3.75, while the previous forecast was $3.40 - $3.55. The projected adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was raised to $565-$575 million from the previous projection of $550 million to $570 million.

Robust Execution and Orderbook

BWX Technologies manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. BWXT operates through two segments — Government Operations and Commercial Operations.

BWXT is benefiting from strong bookings, government contracts, and growing nuclear demand, particularly in government operations and commercial power. New contract wins, particularly large-scale naval nuclear reactor agreements, were the key contributors to the second quarter’s strong results.

Total backlog reached $6 billion, up 70% year over year, with organic book-to-bill at 2.2 for the quarter. Management credited robust federal demand and a growing pipeline in both government and commercial operations, including large new projects in the United States and Canada.

BWXT supplies precision-manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. BWXT offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities.

BWXT is expanding its commercial power segment and gaining ground at the cutting edge of small modular and micro nuclear reactors. BWXT is working alongside the U.S. government and other cutting-edge nuclear energy companies.

BWXT has landed deals and partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense to help build a cutting-edge micro-nuclear reactor. The Kinectrics acquisition and new regulatory approvals for isotope production are the other positives.

Higher manufacturing volume of nuclear components for U.S. Government programs, along with growth in design and engineering work executed by the company’s advanced technologies business, particularly in the defense market, is likely to bolster BWXT’s top line in the future.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Attractive Estimate Revisions

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $3.12 billion, suggesting an improvement of 15.3% year over year and earnings per share of $3.72, indicating an increase of 11.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.8% over the last seven days.

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $3.41 billion, suggesting an improvement of 9.3% year over year and earnings per share of $4.05, indicating an increase of 9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.8% over the last seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GE Vernova Inc.

GE Vernova came up with quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6. The company posted quarterly revenues of $9.11 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%.

GEV expects its 2025 revenues to trend toward the upper end of $36–37 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin projected to grow 8–9%, up from "high single digits". Free cash flow was forecast at $3.0–3.5 billion, up from the prior guidance of $2.0–2.5 billion.

Lucrative Product Portfolio

GE Vernova stands to gain from global nuclear power energy momentum, particularly through its strong forte in producing small module reactors. GEV cemented its standing as one of the biggest long-term winners in the AI-boosted energy boom across nuclear, natural gas, electrification, and grid expansion.

The company's joint venture (JV), named GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (“GVH”), with Hitachi, boasts 60 years of experience in designing, deploying, servicing and fueling reactors globally. This JV’s 10th-generation Boiling Water Reactor, BWRX-300, is a compact nuclear reactor capable of generating 300-megawatt (MW) power. The first of BWRX-300 SMR is currently scheduled to be commissioned in Canada in 2029.

As companies worldwide are adopting more nuclear energy as one of their preferred choices of clean energy source, GE Vernova is actively enhancing its nuclear power business through the significant deployment of its BWX-300 SMRs via multiple collaborations.

In July 2025, GVH and Fortum entered into an early works agreement to advance the potential deployment of the BWRX-300 SMR in Finland and Sweden. In May 2025, Emirates Nuclear Energy Company and GVH signed an MoU to jointly evaluate the deployment of the BWRX-300 SMR technology internationally. GVH has also signed a series of MOUs with UK firms to enhance the deployment of BWXR-300 SMR in Great Britain.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Robust Estimate Revisions

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $37.29 billion, suggesting an improvement of 6.7% year over year and earnings per share of $8.04, indicating an increase of 44.1% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.9% over the last 30 days.

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $41.56 billion, suggesting an improvement of 11.4% year over year and earnings per share of $13.24, indicating an increase of 64.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.1% over the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

