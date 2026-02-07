3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Set to Win From $500 Billion in Capex This Year

Key Points

Eaton makes electrical equipment for data centers.

Texas Instruments makes chips that support data centers.

Brookfield Renewable produces clean energy to power new data centers.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable ›

Some Wall Street analysts expect artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending to skyrocket in 2026, hitting $500 billion or more. That's a lot of money going into the AI build-out. That cash is likely to boost results at Eaton (NYSE: ETN), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC). Here's what you need to know.

Eaton controls power

Eaton is an industrial company that makes electrical products. The core of the business is centered on the control of power, from the light switches in your house to the transformers used by utilities. Data centers are an increasingly important customer category. The company backlog is at a record level, and as 2026 gets underway, up 34% over 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The stock isn't cheap, but the company has plans to spin off its vehicle division. That should unlock value for shareholders by increasing the company's profitability and growth potential. Although the company will technically be smaller after jettisoning the vehicle division, that division is highly cyclical, is growing relatively slowly, and has lower profit margins. Now could be a good time for a deep dive, especially given the strong demand from data center-related customers.

Texas Instruments just created a new division

Texas Instruments makes chips, but not the ones that power AI. It makes simple chips that control the flow of energy and transform physical events into digital signals (think of a button push). These chips are in just about every digital device, but increasingly they are going into data centers. In fact, the company just broke out data center sales as a new business category. Data center sales rose 64% in 2025.

That said, Texas Instruments' overall business is still working through a broader lull in industry demand. Data centers could help change that story for the better in 2026. The company is also looking to grow in other ways as well. It recently inked a deal to buy Silicon Labs. So there are more irons in the fire to consider for long-term investors.

Brookfield Renewable already has big data center plans

Brookfield Renewable operates a global portfolio of clean energy assets. It owns assets in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. It produces hydroelectric, solar, and wind power, with storage assets and a nuclear power services business in the mix as well. It is a one-stop shop for any company looking to use clean energy to power their AI build-out.

Brookfield Renewable already has large deals with Microsoft and Alphabet to support their data center build-outs. The big story here, however, is likely to be the dividend. The partnership share class has a lofty 5.1% yield, while the corporate class has a yield of 3.7%. Both shares represent ownership in the same business, and they each have the same exact dividend. The yield difference is because there's more demand for the corporate shares. So either way you go, Brookfield Renewable will let you benefit from the growing demand for data centers. And, as a bonus, you'll also be able to benefit from the ongoing transition toward cleaner energy sources.

Plenty of growth ahead

If the next big step is the build-out of AI infrastructure, as Wall Street analysts seem to think, Eaton, Texas Instruments, and Brookfield Renewable are all poised to see big benefits. Eaton is more a growth story; the planned spin-off is a big pivot for the company. Texas Instruments is a growth and income tale, given that it offers a historically attractive, and well-above-market, yield of 2.5%. Brookfield Renewable is a dividend opportunity with a relatively high yield on offer from both share-class options.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Renewable wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners, Eaton Plc, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.