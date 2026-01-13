The 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Set to Triple Over the Next 5 Years

Key Points

Nvidia believes the GPU market will continue to expand.

AMD is looking to grab market share.

Broadcom is partnering with AI hyperscalers to customize a computing unit.

Finding stocks with the potential to triple in value over the next five years isn't an easy task. The broader market has a long-term history of rising at a 10% pace, and that indicates a doubling in about seven years. So, a stock that can triple in five years won't only beat the market, it will crush it. That's a rare thing.

One possible place to find this level of performance is among artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. AI companies have the potential to revolutionize how businesses operate and interact with their customers. This is leading to incredible opportunities for these companies to profit, which in turn is leading to incredible returns for investors.

One popular segment of AI right now among investors is infrastructure. This can range from data center builders to electricity companies to computing hardware providers. I think the computing hardware providers are slated to see the most AI-related growth over the next five years, and there are several stocks that are likely to triple in value as a result.

Three that I have my eye on are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Let's find out a bit more about these three AI stocks.

These three stocks are already sizable

All three companies already have a fairly large market cap. AMD is the smallest at $340 billion, while Broadcom tips the scales at $1.68 trillion. Nvidia is the world's largest company by market cap at $4.52 trillion, so saying that these stocks could triple over the next five years is a big deal. However, if their projections pan out, I think it's realistic.

All three of them are taking a different approach to the AI computing hardware game.

Nvidia's products currently provide the best overall performance, but also come at a higher cost. AMD's products are more budget-minded (but not that much cheaper), with some that cater to a different market of users. Last is Broadcom, which isn't using graphics processing units (GPUs) technology like AMD and Nvidia. Instead, it's partnering directly with AI hyperscalers to design custom AI accelerators, or ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits). These devices don't excel at broad-purpose computing as GPUs do. Instead, they are designed around a specific workload they will see. This allows them to outperform GPUs at a lower price point, as long as the workload is properly configured.

The artificial intelligence computing market is massive, and there is room for all three of these stocks to be winners.

Nvidia management forecasts that global data center capital expenditures will rise from $600 billion in 2025 to between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by 2030. If you use the lower end of the 2030 projection, that indicates a 38% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Over a five-year time frame, that works out to the market increasing by roughly 5x -- more than enough to help the stock triple.

AMD management offers a similar projection. It thinks the global computing market could reach $1 trillion by 2030. Nvidia's projection includes all data center costs, while AMD's is just for computing hardware. With computing hardware making up a third to half of a data center cost, these two projections line up.

If both of these projections pan out, these three are slated to deliver incredible performance over the next few years.

There are signs of growth already

Each of these companies has already delivered impressive growth leading up to 2026, and Wall Street analysts are bullish on their future. For fiscal year 2027 (ending January 2027), they expect Nvidia's revenue to grow at a 50% pace. With Nvidia already as large as it is, this growth rate is unprecedented.

Wall Street isn't as bullish on AMD, as it expects 31% growth. That is slightly lower than the 35% CAGR management believes it can achieve between now and 2030.

Broadcom is the major wild card, as many AI hypercalers are partnering with it to spec in their own computing units, and many of them are launching over the next few years. For fiscal year 2026, Broadcom expects 51% growth, slightly edging out Nvidia. However, a quicker timeline to launch could boost its revenue growth.

For a stock to triple in five years, it requires a 25% CAGR. As long as these three stay above that growth level and maintain their current profit margins, a triple in five years is doable, making these stocks excellent buys now.

Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.