3 AI ETFs to Buy Now for the Coming Tech Revolution

Key Points

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has been a big winner since its inception in 2018.

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF is relatively new, but it provides exposure to many top AI stocks.

The ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF gives investors a way to invest heavily in robotics stocks.

Some technological innovations are transformative. The introduction of the personal computer was one great example. So was the development of the internet. We can include the launch of the smartphone, especially the iPhone, on the list too.

Today, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, and robotics are rapidly changing how we live. And these areas present tremendous opportunities for forward-thinking investors.

You could attempt to pick the individual stocks that are likely to be the biggest winners. Another approach, though, is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on AI. Here are three AI ETFs to buy now for the coming tech revolution.

1. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

AI didn't become a big deal only after OpenAI introduced its ChatGPT large language model (LLM) in late 2022. South Korean financial services company Mirae Asset launched the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) on May 11, 2018.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF owns 88 stocks. Its largest holdings include Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), electronics manufacturer Samsung Electronics, electric vehicle and humanoid robot maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

This ETF's annual expense ratio is 0.68%, which is higher than many passive index ETFs. However, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has delivered an average annual return since inception of 17.9%. The ETF is up more than 30% year to date. With those kinds of gains, most investors won't mind the expenses.

As you might expect, the stocks in this ETF's portfolio tend to be richly valued. The average price-to-earnings ratio is roughly 26.8. Again, though, with the historic returns the fund has delivered, valuation hasn't been a problem.

2. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF

Financial services giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) offers hundreds of ETFs. I think its best AI-focused fund is the iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEMKT: BAI). This ETF is relatively new, though: BlackRock launched it on Oct. 21, 2024.

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF is, as its name indicates, actively managed. BlackRock's investment team researches the fundamentals of global AI and technology stocks without excluding any based solely on their market cap.

This ETF currently owns 39 stocks. Its top holdings include GPU maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), semiconductor maker Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and database pioneer Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF's annual expense ratio is 0.68%. However, with fee waivers currently offered by BlackRock, the net expense ratio is only 0.55%.

3. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

If you want to invest more heavily in robotics, the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ASX: ROBO) could be right up your alley. ROBO Global and Exchange Traded Concepts launched it on Oct. 21, 2013, making it one of the oldest AI ETFs on the market.

The ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF owns 77 stocks. Many of those are robotics stocks, but not all of them. Its top holdings include warehouse robotics company Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), air taxi innovator Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), Japanese automation and robotics company Fanuc (OTC: FANUY), automated test equipment and robotics company Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER), and Chinese robot maker Ubtech Robotics.

This ETF has delivered an average annual return of 8.6% since inception. However, it's been a much bigger winner more recently, averaging an annual return of roughly 16.9% over the last three years. The fund is up more than 20% in 2025.

You will pay a little more for the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF than for the other two on our list. Its annual expense ratio is 0.95%. But if you believe that robots will become much more widely adopted in the future, the expenses associated with this ETF should pale in comparison with the long-term returns it could generate.

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Symbotic, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group, BlackRock, Broadcom, Fanuc, and Teradyne and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

